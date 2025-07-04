Michael Vick shows Norfolk State coaches he still has the arm

When the football season unfolds at Norfolk State University this fall, Michael Vick won’t be taking any snaps at quarterback. But that’s not stopping the former NFL All-Pro QB from showing the staff at Norfolk State that he still has an elite arm at 45 years old.

Vick posted to Instagram a throwing contest between himself and Demarcus McMillan, the Director of Football Operations for Norfolk State. The two were throwing at a football net set up with three unique targets at the back of the endzone. Throwing from roughly the ten-yard line, hitting the target made it a 20-yard challenge.

Stepping up in the “pocket” Vick threw a perfect laser right into the upper right target of the net. A perfect strike. Vick seemed to offer McMillan the chance to hit any part of the net to stay alive in the game. As you can see in the Instagram video above, McMillan knew he was off target as soon as the ball left his hands.

McMillan, brings a unique blend of discipline and leadership to the Norfolk State program. A decorated military veteran with over 22 years of service, McMillan transitioned into athletics through youth football and operations roles.

Vick repeated his accuracy a second time zipping the ball through the same target once again.

This isn’t the first time that McMillan has stepped on the field with some friendly competition amongst the staff.

Back in June McMillan lined up at defensive back to try and shut down boxing champion Terence Crawford with Michael Vick throwing passes. It didn’t work.

On one route Crawford was jammed at the line, but broke free to catch a perfectly placed over-the-shoulder pass from Vick. Crawford also ran a quick slant to the outside that left McMillan tumbling across the field at Dick Price Stadium. But it was all in fun as the two laughed and slapped hands after each pass, as a small group of Norfolk State staffers laughed in the background.