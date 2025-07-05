Bethune-Cookman basketball has former stars returning

Bethune-Cookman is getting two familiar faces back. Former Wildcats Zion Harmon and Jakobi Heady are set to return to Daytona Beach for the upcoming season after spending a year away from the program. Both players announced their decisions on Thursday, April 24, including social media posts that quickly gained traction across several media outlets.

Zion Harmon, a 6-foot point guard, is coming back to B-CU after a brief stint at Seton Hall. Last season, he played just three games for the Pirates under Head Coach Shaheen Holloway, logging 14 minutes with one rebound and one assist. Before transferring, Harmon was a key piece for the Wildcats from 2022 to 2024. The Maryland native scored 847 points in two seasons, shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 29.9 percent from three. He led Bethune-Cookman with 111 assists during the 2023-24 season and helped guide the team to its first postseason appearance under Head Coach Reggie Theus at the 2024 Ro College Basketball Invitational. Harmon will return as a redshirt senior.

Zion Harmon during his first stint with Bethune-Cookman University.

Heady had a huge season while away from Bethune-Cookman

Jakobi Heady is also making his way back to the Maroon and Gold. The 6-foot-6 forward spent the 2024-25 season at Central Michigan, where he played alongside his brother, Quentin. Heady made a major impact, leading the Chippewas with 466 points (15 ppg) and 203 rebounds (6.5 rpg). He shot 42.3 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free throw line while starting in 26 of 31 games. During his 2023-24 campaign at B-CU, Heady scored 524 points, averaging 15.4 points per game and shooting an efficient 47.9 percent from the floor. He also knocked down 40 three-pointers at a 32.3 percent clip.

Both Harmon and Heady are eligible to return immediately and are expected to bring experience and firepower back to Coach Theus’ squad.