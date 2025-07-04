Weekend Binge Alert: “Duster” gives a nod to this HBCU

If you’re looking for something thrilling to binge over the holiday weekend, Duster on Max should be at the top of your list. Not only because it’s a fast paced adventure each episode, but it also stars a fictional HBCU graduate as its main character.

Set in the gritty, fast-paced world of 1970s Arizona, Duster is a slick crime thriller created by J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan. The series follows the unlikely partnership between getaway driver Jim Ellis (Josh Holloway) and FBI agent Nina Hayes, brilliantly portrayed by Rachel Hilson.

The HBCU connection in mainstream media

But here’s where it gets especially interesting for HBCU fans—Nina Hayes is written as a proud fictional graduate of Morgan State University. In early episodes she displays a Morgan State coffee cup on her desk and tells her backstory of coming from Baltimore and graduating from MSU. This creative choice subtly weaves HBCU representation into mainstream storytelling, adding depth and pride to her trailblazing character.

Then there’s Keith David. If you don’t dig his deep voice and intense facial expressions, we’ll have to question your taste in entertainment. David plays the top villain in the series, but you can’t help enjoying his character’s personality and struggling to root against him. At least this viewer did.

Keith David potrays Ezra Saxton in “Duster” (All photos courtesy of Warner Bros.)

Inspired by Real History, But Not Based on It

While Duster isn’t based on a true story, it is loosely inspired by the groundbreaking life of Sylvia Mathis, who became the first Black female FBI agent in 1976. The series captures the essence of her barrier-breaking journey, imagining what a Black female FBI agent’s life might have looked like in the early ‘70s, even though the storyline and characters are entirely fictional.

Why You Should Watch

High-speed chases, undercover operations, and sharp FBI strategy.

Strong HBCU connection through Nina Hayes, a Morgan State alum who uses her intellect, grit, and courage to challenge systemic crime.

through Nina Hayes, a Morgan State alum who uses her intellect, grit, and courage to challenge systemic crime. Top-tier chemistry between Rachel Hilson and Josh Holloway, bringing both intensity and heart to the screen.

between Rachel Hilson and Josh Holloway, bringing both intensity and heart to the screen. Visually rich 1970s setting, delivering all the retro vibes with a modern storytelling pace.

Critics have praised the show’s stylish execution, sharp dialogue, and dynamic character arcs. Whether you’re in it for the action, the cultural callbacks, or the refreshing take on crime dramas, Duster offers something special.

Where to Watch:

Stream Duster now on Max.