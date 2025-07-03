15 year old graduates HS early and will attend an HBCU

Josiah Matthews is making big moves at just 15 years old. The Charlotte native graduated from high school early after being homeschooled and is now preparing to start his college career at an HBCU. The teenager will attend Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) this fall.

Matthews told WBTV News that his accelerated path began when he started combining grade levels in his homeschooling journey.

“I just remember doing third and fourth grades together,” he said. “And fifth, sixth and seventh grades together.”

Despite his success, the journey wasn’t always easy. “It was at times when I lacked motivation,” Matthews admitted to WBTV News. “But I pushed myself and I ended up finishing.”

Matthews found that the discipline he developed while learning to play the saxophone in band helped shape his academic focus.

“In band, you have to be disciplined and well-focused to learn all the pieces of music, and that kind of translated into my schoolwork,” he shared.

He could be one of the youngest ever to attend the HBCU

In the fall, Matthews will begin his studies at JCSU, majoring in computer science. School officials are currently checking to see if he is the youngest student to ever attend the historic HBCU.

When asked what he’s looking forward to, Matthews told WBTV News, “Get to meet some interesting people. Make some new friends – can’t wait to meet my teachers.”

His mother, Sheikia Talley-Matthews, served as his primary teacher throughout his homeschooling experience.

“He could comprehend,” she told WBTV News. “So, the more he could do, the more I gave him. I always challenged him to keep going.”

JCSU is a family affair

Her dedication paid off in a big way. Matthews will be attending JCSU alongside his twin brothers, who are 17. All three will be walking the same campus their mother once called home.

“I got to become myself,” Talley-Matthews said of her time at the Charlotte, NC HBCU. “And it was a safe place. I wanted that for them as they transition from boyhood to manhood. I want them to know themselves fully, and I believe J.C. Smith is a great place to do that.”

While she’s confident in her son’s academic readiness, she expressed some concern about his social development. She is grateful, though, that he’ll be participating in the Becoming Kings mentoring program at JCSU. The initiative, which launched about four years ago, helps young men transition smoothly from high school to college life.

Before the semester officially starts, Matthews will spend six weeks on campus, learning the ropes and connecting with local businesses to build his social network. His long-term dream? To one day launch his own business, possibly in the cybersecurity field.

