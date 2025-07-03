2025 HBCU Swingman Cultural Celebration at Truist Park

The 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile & powered by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation is set for Friday, July 11 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. The game starts at 7:00 p.m. ET and will air live on MLB Network, MLB.TV, MLB.com, and the MLB app.

Tickets are available now at AllStarGame.com/Swingman. Proceeds will support the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation, which funds baseball and softball programs for youth across the U.S. and abroad.

The Swingman Classic is more than a game—it’s a cultural and community showcase:

Private HBCU Fair: YDF, Ken Griffey Jr., the Atlanta Braves, and the HBCU Alliance will host an invite-only HBCU reception. High school students can connect with over 25 HBCUs and Divine Nine organizations at Truist Park.

Player Engagement: Players will participate in a community service project with Foster Love, assembling care packages for children in foster care. They will also join a personal growth discussion led by Martin Luther King III and the Realize the Dream Foundation.

MLB Voices Program: Aspiring Black broadcasters will gain real-world experience calling games and working with MLB's broadcast team throughout the season.

Cultural Moments:

Martin Luther King III will open the game. Anthem Performances: Grammy-winner AverySunshine will sing the National Anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” with the Spelman College Glee Club.

Live performances will energize the ballpark before, during, and after the game. Divine Nine Step Show: Greek organizations will step on the dugouts in a powerful unity display.

The FAMU alum will give the official “Play Ball!” call. In-game Entertainment: DJ PNUT (Morehouse) and Big Tigger will keep the party going inside the park.

Harold Reynolds, Dave Sims, and Emily Haydel will call the game, with Ken Griffey Jr. providing dugout commentary.

The HBCU Swingman Classic is where baseball meets Black excellence.