Detroit Pistons add HBCU star to summer league squad

Former HBCU basketball standout TJ Madlock has officially joined the Detroit Pistons Summer League roster following the 2025 NBA Draft. His addition continues a strong pipeline of HBCU talent earning professional opportunities through the NBA Summer League.



Madlock, the son of Alabama State head coach Tony Madlock, played his final college season with the Hornets, where he started all 32 games in 2024–25. He averaged 13.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while leading Alabama State to its first SWAC Tournament appearance since 2019. His performance was a consistent bright spot for the HBCU program, with 28 games scoring in double figures, including a 30-point outburst at Prairie View A&M.

A versatile guard with three years of HBCU basketball experience, Madlock began his career at South Carolina State before transferring to Alabama State. As a freshman, he averaged 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists at SCSU. He followed that up with a strong sophomore season at Alabama State, earning SWAC Newcomer of the Year honors while averaging 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest. Across his career, Madlock demonstrated the ability to score, defend, and facilitate, making him a valuable addition to the Detroit Pistons Summer League squad.





Madlock’s signing is another sign of increasing NBA interest in HBCU athletes. With the Summer League providing a key stage for undrafted talent, his inclusion on the Detroit Pistons roster gives him a chance to showcase his skills against elite competition. It also highlights the depth of talent coming out of HBCU programs, which continue to produce players capable of competing at the professional level.

For HBCU basketball fans, Madlock’s presence in the Summer League represents both pride and progress. As the Detroit Pistons prepare for Summer League action, Madlock will look to capitalize on the opportunity and prove that HBCU stars deserve a place in the NBA conversation.