HBCU football rivalry set to return to Audi Field

WASHINGTON (July 1, 2025) — One of HBCU football’s longest-running rivalries is coming back to Audi Field. Howard University will host Hampton University in the fifth annual Truth and Service Classic on Saturday, September 20, with kickoff set for 4 p.m. ET. This game will highlight the excellence, pride, and passion that define Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

A Century-Old Rivalry with Modern Stakes

Known as the “Battle for the Real HU,” this rivalry began in 1908 and continues to stir debate today. Both Howard and Hampton claim the “HU” title and bring proud athletic and academic traditions to the gridiron. Hampton leads the all-time series 74-57-1 and remains undefeated in the Truth and Service Classic. The Pirates edged the Bison 27-20 last year in front of 16,813 fans.

More Than a Game

This isn’t just a football matchup—it’s a cultural celebration. Each year, the Classic brings out alumni, students, and fans to honor the legacy of HBCU football. “When Howard and Hampton take the field, it’s a showcase of tradition, pride, and purpose,” said Howard Athletic Director Kery Davis.

Hampton Athletic Director Anthony D. Henderson Sr. agreed.



“The Truth and Service Classic is one of the premier showcases of HBCU football, and the Hampton-Howard rivalry continues to be a defining moment in our season,” said Anthony D. Henderson Sr., Hampton University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. “This matchup represents more than competition — it’s a celebration of tradition, excellence and the shared legacy of two historic institutions.”

Programs Built on Legacy

Howard is a founding member of both the CIAA and the MEAC. The Bison have won two Black College National Championships and claimed back-to-back MEAC titles in 2022 and 2023. They’ll open the 2025 season at Florida A&M.

Hampton, now in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA), made its Division I leap in 1995. The Pirates have claimed seven Black College National Championships and begin their season against Jackson State on August 30.

Get Your Tickets

Fans can register now at www.audifield.com for exclusive pre-sale ticket access starting Tuesday, July 15. General sales open on Wednesday, July 16. Don’t miss this showcase of HBCU football and culture as two legendary programs battle for bragging rights—and the title of “The Real HU.”