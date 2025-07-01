Atlanta Falcons star to spend day with campers at Morehouse

Atlanta-based nonprofit CAMP HBCYouth is bringing a special summer event to the city. The organization, founded by Brian “BWrightous” Wright and Reagan Fresnel, is hosting “Field Day” on Thursday, July 3, at Morehouse College. The event is supported by the AJ Terrell Foundation.

NFL star and Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell will headline the event. He will spend the day with campers, joining them for games, activities, and motivational moments. Terrell’s appearance highlights the camp’s mission to inspire and empower young students.

CAMP HBCYouth offers an educational summer day camp based on HBCU traditions and values. The camp serves children in pre-K through 5th grade. Its programs focus on academic enrichment, leadership development, group projects, and hands-on activities. Campers can explore arts & crafts, music, physical fitness, and more.

Working with AJ Terrell’s Foundation from ATL Falcons was a 1 of one experience this week as well!!!! pic.twitter.com/r1sHjCoIi1 — ?GLOBAL NYCEE (@neshanycee) July 27, 2024

This year, the camp is partnering with several HBCUs. Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, Morehouse College, and Tennessee State University are all involved. Educational leaders like Dr. J. Fidel Turner, Jr. of Clark Atlanta and Dr. Nicole Taylor of Spelman College are supporting the effort.

Registration is now open at $200 per child. The camp is offering $100,000 in scholarships to help eligible families participate.

CAMP HBCYouth is also continuing its partnership with Amazon Access. Families will learn about helpful Amazon programs like SNAP EBT payment options, Access Discounts, and Prime Access. Prime Access offers all the benefits of a regular Prime membership at half the cost for qualifying families.

For more information and registration details, visit the CAMP HBCYouth website.