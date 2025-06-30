Under Armour Drops Documentary with HBCU Football Champs

If there’s one HBCU football program that knows how to command attention, it’s Jackson State University. And now, the reigning HBCU national champions are bringing fans even closer to the action with Under Armour’s latest short-form documentary, “Guard Thee Yard: Jackson State University Spring Football 2025.”

Told through the lens of Head Coach T.C. Taylor, the documentary dives deep into the Tigers’ relentless preparation this spring as they chase back-to-back national titles. The message is simple but powerful: “Guard Thee Yard” isn’t just a slogan—it’s a mindset.

This marks the second time Under Armour and Jackson State’s media team have collaborated on a documentary. Their 2023 film exploded past 1.5 million views, proving there’s a serious appetite for HBCU football storytelling done right.

Life After Prime—And Better Than Ever

When Coach T.C. Taylor stepped into the head coaching role after Deion Sanders’ high-profile exit in late 2022, the question was whether JSU could sustain that momentum. Safe to say, they’ve done more than that—they’ve thrived.

Under Taylor, the Tigers have leaned into their identity. The flash is still there, but it’s backed by discipline, player development, and a rock-solid culture. Last season’s HBCU national title run cemented that JSU isn’t just living off Prime’s legacy—it’s building something even bigger.

Under Armour x Jackson State: A Blueprint for HBCU Partnerships

The documentary also highlights the growing partnership between Under Armour and Jackson State, which signed a contract extension with UA in 2024 that lasts through 2029. The deal doesn’t just cover gear for JSU’s 17 varsity sports—it’s about investing in student-athletes’ futures.

From the HBCU Career Combine at UA’s Baltimore HQ to celebrating JSU’s dominance in women’s sports—basketball, softball, tennis, and volleyball, all snagging recent SWAC titles—the partnership is a blueprint for how brands can show up for HBCUs.

“We’re excited to continue to evolve together and positively impact even more student-athletes,” said Sean Eggert, SVP of Global Sports Marketing at Under Armour.

JSU Athletic Director Ashley Robinson doubled down: “The opportunities of partnership are endless. It heightens the student-athlete experience at Jackson State.”

“Guard Thee Yard” isn’t just a documentary—it’s proof of how far Jackson State football has come and how bright its future is.