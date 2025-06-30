HBCU Set to Receive Over $20 Million in State Funding

Grambling State University, one of Louisiana’s most storied public HBCUs, will receive more than $20 million in additional state funding. This follows a slate of budget approvals recently signed by Governor Jeff Landry. The new investment, passed by the Louisiana Legislature earlier this month, signals strong support for the university’s future in academics and athletics.

The funding package comes from multiple legislative acts tied to Louisiana’s Fiscal Year 2025–2026 budget. It combines operational support with capital investments to modernize facilities, expand academic programs, and strengthen the campus infrastructure at the HBCU.

“These appropriations represent more than fiscal support; they reflect trust in Grambling State’s direction and future,” said President Martin Lemelle, Jr. “This isn’t just about improvement—it’s about transformation guided by discipline, purpose, and an unwavering belief in what our university can achieve.”

A Closer Look at the Funding

The funding includes several key components:

$1.5 million in operational funding from House Bill 1 to support academic and administrative operations.

in operational funding from to support academic and administrative operations. $6.7 million for renovating and expanding athletic facilities, plus $200,000 to repave College Avenue Road, funded by House Bill 460 .

for renovating and expanding athletic facilities, plus to repave College Avenue Road, funded by . $2.7 million from House Bill 2 for a new Criminal Justice and Ph.D. in Criminology academic facility, part of an overall $18.7 million project. An additional $9.9 million from the same bill will upgrade utilities, repair critical infrastructure, and modernize the campus.

from for a new Criminal Justice and Ph.D. in Criminology academic facility, part of an overall project. An additional from the same bill will upgrade utilities, repair critical infrastructure, and modernize the campus. $2 million in projected gaming revenue from House Bill 639 to enhance athletic programs.

This marks the most significant single state investment in Grambling State University in recent memory.

Advocacy Drives Results

Grambling leaders credit this achievement to focused advocacy efforts. University officials, alumni, and University of Louisiana System members worked closely with state lawmakers throughout the legislative session. Events like HBCU Day at the Capitol and University of Louisiana System Day proved vital in showcasing the university’s needs.

“We are especially thankful to the Senate, House leadership, and our alumni in the Legislature who continue advancing our priorities,” Lemelle said.

Strengthening Both Athletics and Academics

The funding arrives at a pivotal time for GSU athletics. “This is a critical moment for GSU Athletics,” said Dr. Trayvean Scott, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. “These facility upgrades are essential for supporting our student-athletes and ensuring our programs align with the university’s mission. We will execute them with discipline and purpose.”

Meanwhile, the investment in academic facilities signals a push to expand graduate programs. Specifically, the new criminal justice building supports Grambling’s launch of a Ph.D. in Criminology. This expansion reflects a growing national trend of HBCUs serving as engines of social mobility, research, and workforce development.

Broader Implications for HBCU Funding

This commitment from Louisiana comes as HBCUs nationwide continue calling for equitable state and federal funding. For Grambling State, the money addresses long-overdue infrastructure needs and boosts competitiveness in attracting students, faculty, and athletic talent.

President Lemelle emphasized, “We thank Governor Landry and the entire Louisiana Legislature for prioritizing higher education. They clearly recognize the vital role Grambling State plays in expanding opportunity, strengthening Louisiana’s workforce, and preparing the next generation of leaders.”

A Blueprint for the Future

Grambling’s success offers a potential model for other HBCUs. It shows how strategic advocacy, political partnerships, and clear institutional goals can secure the resources, ie, state funding, needed to fuel academic growth, athletic success, and long-term community impact.