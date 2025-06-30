Storied HBCU to Join New Athletic Conference

NEW ORLEANS—Xavier University of Louisiana, a prominent NAIA-level HBCU with a century-long history of academic and athletic excellence, announced Monday that it will become a full member of the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) effective July 1, 2026.

The decision follows a unanimous vote by the SSAC Board of Presidents earlier this month, signaling a significant realignment within the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) landscape.

The move marks Xavier’s fourth full-time conference affiliation since the inception of its athletic programs. The university previously competed in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) from 1935 to 1960, the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) from 1981 to 2021, and most recently, the Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC), where it has been a member since 2021.

“We are thrilled to welcome Xavier University of Louisiana as a full member of the SSAC,” said Mike Hall, conference commissioner. “Their history of academic and athletic achievement strengthens our conference at every level.”

Academic Success

Hall pointed to Xavier’s recent top-25 finish in the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings as a testament to the HBCU’s broad-based athletic success in NAIA. The Directors’ Cup ranks collegiate athletic programs based on their performance across multiple sports.

Xavier will not wait until 2026 to compete in the SSAC ecosystem. Three of its programs, competitive cheer, men’s indoor track and field, and women’s indoor track and field, will participate as affiliate members during the 2025-26 season.

The SSAC, founded in 1999, comprises institutions across Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee. Its current members include Loyola University (New Orleans), William Carey University (Hattiesburg, Miss.), University of Mobile (Mobile, Ala.), and nine others across the Southeast.

For Xavier, the move carries both strategic and historical significance. The New Orleans-based HBCU will renew conference rivalries with Loyola, Mobile, and William Carey. Three schools it frequently faced during its tenure in the GCAC, including as recently as the 2009-10 academic year.

“We are excited to join the Southern States Athletic Conference,” said Xavier Athletic Director Pat Kendrick. “We look forward to the high level of competition and the opportunity to reignite longstanding rivalries.”

Xavier President Reynold Verret echoed those sentiments, adding, “Joining the Southern States Athletic Conference affirms our commitment to excellence and expands opportunities for our scholar-athletes to thrive both in the classroom and in competition.”

The transition also signals the end of Xavier’s five-year tenure in the RRAC. Before formally exiting, the university plans to compete for at least 12 RRAC championships during the 2025-26 season.