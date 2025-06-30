EA Sports bringing back college hoops game. HBCUs should be in

EA Sports has officially teased the comeback of its NCAA College Basketball video game, and fans are already buzzing. A cryptic but thrilling tweet from the EA Sports account read: “Bring the madness back, let’s run it back,” igniting speculation and excitement across college hoops circles.

According to reporting from Matt Brown of Extra Points, EA Sports plans to launch the new NCAA College Basketball game in 2028, marking the first release in more than 14 years. Not only is the game returning, but for the first time, it’s expected to feature both men’s and women’s Division I programs.

But here’s the real question: Will HBCUs finally get the respect they deserve in the game?

HBCUs Were in the Game Before—So What Changed?

The last entry in the series, NCAA Basketball 10, hit consoles back in 2009. At the time, HBCU programs were part of the game, and fans could take control of teams like North Carolina A&T, Southern University, Hampton, and South Carolina State.

North Carolina A&T and Southern were each featured in seven editions of the game, while South Carolina State and Hampton appeared five times. For a stretch, HBCU fans had real representation on the virtual hardwood.

That is a contrast to the college football games of the time. Once EA shifted focus to newer consoles like the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, something changed. FCS programs—including HBCUs—disappeared from EA’s titles.

Here’s the Difference: There Is No FCS in College Hoops

While HBCUs have been left out of college football games due to their classification as FCS (Football Championship Subdivision), basketball plays by different rules.

In NCAA basketball, every Division I school is on a level playing field, whether they’re a powerhouse like Duke or a mid-major from the SWAC or MEAC. That means programs like Texas Southern, Norfolk State, and Jackson State should, in theory, be eligible for inclusion.

And they should be.

Including HBCUs wouldn’t just be accurate—it would reflect the true diversity of college basketball. From buzzer-beaters in the SWAC Tournament to Cinderella runs in March Madness, HBCUs have contributed to some incredible college hoops moments.

Why Including HBCUs Matters

Representation matters—especially in a game that’s about showcasing the full scope of college basketball. HBCU programs bring unique traditions, legendary rivalries, and deeply passionate fan bases to the sport.

Imagine loading up the game and seeing the Battle of the Bay between Hampton and Norfolk State, or leading Texas Southern to a deep tournament run. Those moments would make the game more authentic and more fun, not to mention more inclusive.

For many players and fans, seeing their schools in the game would be more than nostalgic. It would be meaningful.

Final Word: Will EA Sports Step Up?

With the NCAA College Basketball video game set to return in 2028, the pressure is on EA Sports to do it right. That means bringing HBCUs back into the spotlight where they belong.

In a landscape where college sports games are more detailed than ever, leaving out Division I HBCUs would be a major misstep. Schools like North Carolina A&T, Southern, Hampton, and many more are not just part of the history of college basketball—they’re part of its future, too.

Let’s hope EA Sports is listening.