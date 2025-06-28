HBCU experiences record-breaking application surge

Edward Waters University, the first Historically Black College or University (HBCU) established in Florida, has officially broken its all-time record for student applications. The Jacksonville-based HBCU has received nearly 11,500 applications for the Fall 2025 term—more than at any other time in its 158-year history.

Steady Growth in Interest and Enrollment

Compared to this time last year, applications are up by 6.2%. Additionally, the university has seen a 17.6% increase in enrollment deposits from new students. These numbers show strong momentum and clear intent to enroll. More importantly, they reflect Edward Waters’ growing reputation not just among HBCUs, but across the national higher education landscape.

Factors Behind the Surge

Several key factors are driving this growth. Innovative academic programs, strategic outreach, and effective institutional leadership all contribute to Edward Waters’ upward trajectory. The university has become a competitive destination in the HBCU space, offering both undergraduate degrees and an expanding selection of graduate programs.

Leadership Celebrates Milestone

“This historic milestone speaks volumes about the growing momentum, relevance, and reputation of Edward Waters University across the state, nation, and globe,” said Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr., President and CEO of Edward Waters University. “We are thrilled to see this record level of interest and are committed to building on this foundation by continuing to provide an accessible, rigorous, and mission-driven education to all students who choose to join us.”

Graduate Programs Signal Strategic Growth

The university’s expansion into graduate-level education marks a significant step forward. This move aligns with a broader trend among HBCUs to serve a more diverse and advanced student population. By broadening its academic offerings, Edward Waters is opening doors for students seeking both career-focused and research-driven degrees.

An HBCU On The Rise

Dr. Jennifer Price, Vice President of Enrollment Management and Strategic Matriculant Services, credited the university’s success to the enrollment team. “This is more than just a numbers game—it’s about the work we’ve put in to tell the Edward Waters story,” she said. “Our team has worked strategically and collaboratively to ensure we are attracting and enrolling students who are ready to thrive, persist, and graduate. We’re incredibly excited about what this means for the future of our institution.”

Looking Ahead to Fall 2025

Registration for the Fall 2025 semester is still open. Classes will begin on August 4, with regular registration ending August 15. As Edward Waters prepares to welcome a new class, it remains committed to its mission of delivering high-quality, values-based education within the HBCU tradition.