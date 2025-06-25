NCAA sports have officially left the amateur ranks

With the NCAA’s adoption of name, image, and likeness (NIL) policies, college athletics has taken a definitive step out of the realm of amateurism and into a new era of professionalism. This shift has brought a wide array of changes and challenges that are reshaping the landscape of collegiate sports, especially at HBCU institutions.

Traditionally, college athletes committed to one school, often spending four years developing within a single program. Players would patiently wait their turn to become starters, earn playing time, and make their mark. That model began to change with the introduction of the NCAA transfer portal. Making it easier for student-athletes to transfer to a new school. Now, it’s not uncommon for a player to compete for two or even three programs during their college career.

New Era

As a result, college coaches are increasingly dealing with fluid, revolving rosters. Athletes are seeking out the best opportunities—whether for exposure, playing time, or financial gain. Even at the FCS level, it’s becoming rare to see a player remain at one school for a full four-year tenure.

For athletes who make smart choices, this new system offers a tremendous opportunity. At the top end, some are earning enough to financially support their families. Others are using NIL funds to pay for their education, graduate debt-free, and set themselves up for future success. An achievement that shouldn’t be overlooked.

However, this new model is not without its pitfalls. Some athletes overestimate their value or pursue unrealistic opportunities, thereby jeopardizing their promising careers. A recent example is Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who reportedly turned down a $2.4 million NIL deal in pursuit of a $4 million offer. Tennessee rescinded its offer, and he transferred to UCLA for just $1.5 million. Losing both money and reputation in the process.

The NCAA Division II playoffs have served as a springboard for Virginia Union.

Women’s college sports have evolved as well

NIL’s impact isn’t limited to men’s sports. Women’s athletics is also gaining ground in this new era. Former Stanford softball ace Nijaree Canady made headlines when she transferred to Texas Tech and became the NCAA’s first female athlete to secure a $1 million NIL deal. She then led the Red Raiders to the College World Series finals, and during that series, signed another $1 million deal to remain at Texas Tech for another season.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have seen limited NIL activity compared to larger institutions, but they must begin laying the groundwork to compete in this evolving environment. Several talented HBCU athletes have already been poached by larger programs seeking proven talent, and the transfer trend shows no signs of slowing down.

Gone are the days of watching a beloved student-athlete grow over four years with one program. Today, players are constantly on the move—either seeking more playing time or being recruited away after breakout performances. As fans of HBCU athletics, we’ll need to adjust. Each new season may bring a new roster, new stars, and new challenges, as student-athletes continue to reshuffle the deck in pursuit of their goals.