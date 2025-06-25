Pop The Balloon dating show features ex-HBCU star

Another former HBCU football star from Winston-Salem State (WSSU) has appeared on the viral “Pop The Balloon” dating show.



Juan Corders, a Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) alumnus appeared on the dating show recently.

The Durham, NC native joined WSSU during its Division I attempt in the mid-2000s. He stuck around after the program moved back to the CIAA in 2010 and finished his career with All-CIAA honors. He also became a member of the Mu Epsilon chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.



Corders is currently a regional manager for a pharmacutical company in Richmond, VA. The now 37-year old stays in shape by running.



“Pop the Balloon” is a viral dating show that began on YouTube in December 2023, created by Arlette Amuli and Bolia “BM” Matundu. The show features a unique format where a single contestant faces a lineup of potential matches, each holding a red balloon. If a participant is uninterested, they pop their balloon, eliminating themselves from consideration. This setup leads to candid and often humorous interactions, as participants explain their reasons for popping or keeping their balloons.

Corders runs after a fumble recovery in 2010. (WSSU photography) Corders makes a tackle against Morgan State. (WSSU photography) Corders as a captain. (WSSU photography)

The original YouTube series gained popularity for its raw and unfiltered portrayal of dating, particularly resonating with Black audiences. It showcased real people discussing their preferences and deal-breakers openly, leading to both entertaining and thought-provoking moments. Some participants even found lasting connections.

In April 2025, Netflix launched a live adaptation titled “Pop the Balloon LIVE,” hosted by Yvonne Orji. While maintaining the core concept, the Netflix version introduced celebrity participants and a more polished production. However, it faced criticism for diluting the original’s authenticity and cultural significance, with some viewers feeling it lost the essence that made the YouTube series special.

Despite the mixed reception of the Netflix adaptation, the original YouTube series continues to thrive, offering viewers an unfiltered look into modern dating dynamics.

Corders is the second former WSSU athlete to appear on the show. His former college teammate, quarterback Jarrett Dunston, appeared on the show this spring.

We’ll keep an eye out for any other former HBCU stars on this viral dating show.