HBCU Grappler Takes Coaching Role at Wrestling Powerhouse

HBCU wrestling continues its rise as Morgan State standout Darrien Roberts steps into a coaching role at Wyoming Seminary. His path from HBCU athlete to prep school mentor reflects the growing impact of these institutions on national athletics.

Full Circle: From Student-Athlete to Coach

Roberts returns to Wyoming Seminary, where his wrestling journey began. The school is known for producing NCAA stars and national prep champions. Therefore, his return brings experience, passion, and a commitment to developing young talent.

Success on and off the Mat

While at Morgan State, Roberts posted a 12–6 record during the 2024–25 season. He went 8–3 in dual matches and recorded a 2:23 pin—the fastest of his campaign. Moreover, he balanced academics with athletics, earning a degree in Applied Liberal Studies. In addition, he is completing a Project Management certificate by year’s end.

A Product of Morgan State’s Revival

Olympic gold medalist Kenny Monday has led Morgan State’s wrestling resurgence. Under his leadership, Roberts matured into a top competitor and team leader. In fact, Monday praised Roberts’ influence in a statement to MorganStateBears.com:

“Darrien is excited to start his new journey as Assistant Coach at Wyoming Seminary. He’s had a major impact on our program at Morgan with his experience and leadership.”

Wyoming Seminary Gains an HBCU-Built Leader

The Blue Knights recently won their eighth national prep title in 2024. As a result, adding Roberts to the coaching staff strengthens a program that thrives on discipline and tradition. His HBCU-honed mindset, combined with his leadership, makes him an ideal fit. Furthermore, his personal experience at both levels brings invaluable insight.

The Broader Picture: HBCUs Are Producing Leaders

Clearly, this move highlights a larger trend. Athletes from HBCUs, especially Morgan State, are stepping into key leadership roles. Roberts proves that HBCU players do more than perform—they mentor, build, and lead. Consequently, programs like Wyoming Seminary benefit from this rising pipeline of HBCU talent.

