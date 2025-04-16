HBCU Wrestling gets former top 15 wrestling recruit

Anthony Ferrari is taking his talents to an HBCU. The nationally ranked wrestler and younger brother of NCAA champion AJ Ferrari has committed to Morgan State University, the only HBCU with a Division I wrestling program. His decision signals another big step forward for Morgan State wrestling as the program continues to build under legendary head coach Kenny Monday.

Ferrari announced his transfer via Instagram.



“I’m proud to announce that I will be transferring and continuing my athletic as well as academic career at Morgan State University.”



The former top-15 recruit previously competed unattached at Iowa and spent a short time at Long Island University before making the move to Baltimore.

He joins a Morgan State team that is gaining momentum fast. In just its second year since reinstatement, the program produced three EIWA place winners at the 2025 conference championships: heavyweight Xavier Doolin (4th), Julian Dawson (8th at 125 lbs), and Cooper Lockhart (8th at 165 lbs). Doolin also earned NCAA alternate status, a first for the program since its return.

Morgan State’s wrestling revival has been one of the most compelling stories in HBCU athletics. Backed by a $2.7 million investment and led by Kenny Monday—the first Black wrestler to win Olympic gold—the team has quickly emerged as a rising force in Division I wrestling. Ferrari’s arrival adds another layer of talent and national recognition to a roster that’s already exceeding expectations.

As HBCU programs continue to expand their reach in sports beyond football and basketball, Morgan State wrestling is proving that top-tier talent can thrive at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. With Ferrari in the fold and a solid foundation already in place, the Bears are aiming even higher heading into next season.