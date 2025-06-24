HBCU Football Classic Returns to New York

HBCU football is making a triumphant return to Upstate New York as the second annual Frederick Douglass HBCU Football Classic heads back to Rochester on Saturday, September 27. The matchup? Central State University Marauders (Wilberforce, Ohio) vs. Lane College Dragons (Jackson, Tennessee). A battle of proud HBCU programs with deep roots.

The game will be played at the Rochester Community Sports Complex, the same venue that hosted last year’s inaugural clash, which saw Albany State roll past Central State in a 28–7 victory. But this year, it’s more than redemption for the Marauders—it’s about inspiring a new generation.

Storied Legacy

“This event is an incredible opportunity to introduce Rochester students to the rich culture, storied legacy, and academic excellence of America’s historically Black colleges and universities,” said Rochester Mayor Malik Evans during the official announcement. “This game and the events surrounding it help our youth expand their horizons and see what’s possible.”

And “the events surrounding it” aren’t just window dressing—they’re the heartbeat of the Weekend of Hope, a multi-day celebration designed to connect high school students with life-changing higher education opportunities. Sponsored by Baldwin Richardson Foods and organized by Xperience Live LLC, the Classic blends football, culture, and community with a clear mission: exposure and empowerment.

More than a Game

The weekend kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 25, with an HBCU College Fair at the Blue Cross Arena, featuring reps from over 20 HBCUs ready to assist with on-site applications, financial aid info, and admissions guidance. Friday brings the energy with a pep rally and media day, setting the tone for Saturday’s big game.

But before kickoff, the community gets one more taste of tradition—a pre-game tailgate party from 8 a.m. to noon. Expect food, music, and HBCU pride on full display.

“It’s important to have local students see and feel local people who have done this,” said Varick Baiyina, CEO of Xperience Live. “When they see it, they can believe it. So believe it.”

HBCU football is about more than just what happens between the lines—it’s legacy, culture, and community. And in Rochester, it’s becoming a movement.

Mark your calendars—Sept. 27. Central State vs. Lane. The Frederick Douglass HBCU Football Classic is back in Rochester, New York, and bigger than ever.