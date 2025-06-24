Memphis assistant takes HBCU job

Whitney Bays, a former assistant at Division I Memphis, is now the head coach of the women’s basketball program at West Virginia State University. The move brings a high-level coach to a Division II HBCU with championship aspirations.

Bays spent the 2023–2024 season at Memphis, where she coached both post players and guards. She played a key role in recruiting and film preparation while also overseeing player development and academics. While at Memphis, she worked with several standouts, including AAC First Team honoree Tilly Boler and All-Defensive Team selection Alasia Smith.

Before her time at Memphis, Bays served as an assistant at Gardner-Webb University. There, she helped the program post a 29–5 record and win the Big South Championship. The team went undefeated in conference play and earned an NCAA Tournament bid—their first since 2010. She coached the league’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Bays’ coaching roots also include three seasons at Huntington High School in West Virginia. She helped lead the team to back-to-back state titles and a 24–1 record in 2021. Her focus extended off the court, ensuring academic success through study halls and teacher engagement.

As a player, Bays was a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in West Virginia. At Purdue, she earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors and set a school rebounding record. Her professional career spanned five countries, including a championship and MVP season in Puerto Rico.

Now, she takes over at an HBCU with a rich athletic tradition. Her West Virginia ties and winning background bring fresh energy to the Yellow Jackets.

This hire makes Bays one of several coaches in recent years to leave a Division I role for an HBCU head coaching opportunity. Her path from Memphis to Institute shows that Division II HBCUs continue to attract experienced talent ready to lead.