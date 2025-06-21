Michael Vick and HBCU counterpart come full circle

While Michael Vick was getting selected first overall in the 2001 NFL Draft, HBCU football star Tory Woodbury had to take a different route to the league.

Woodbury went undrafted out of Division II HBCU Winston-Salem State, but still managed to earn a spot in the NFL. He starred as a quarterback at WSSU but carved out a pro career as a special teams ace with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and New Orleans Saints.

Nearly 25 years later, Woodbury has reunited with Vick on the inaugural Norfolk State coaching staff. He now serves as the Spartans’ special teams coordinator. The two recently shared a moment of reflection in a video posted by Woodbury.

At Winston-Salem State, Woodbury made a name for himself by leading the Rams to back-to-back CIAA titles in 1999 and 2000. He set several passing records during his career and entered the 2001 NFL Draft as the second-fastest quarterback behind Vick.

After his playing days ended, Woodbury began coaching. He started at Delaware State as a running backs coach and later spent three seasons as offensive coordinator at Johnson C. Smith.

Woodbury then joined the NFL again as a scout with the Los Angeles Rams. He returned to the sidelines as an assistant special teams coach and helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI. He transitioned back to college football in 2022 at Morgan State, then moved on to Howard University.

At Howard, Woodbury led a special teams unit that blocked six field goals, ranking fifth nationally in the FCS. His journey from HBCU standout to Super Bowl champion and now Norfolk State assistant coach Michael Vick reflects a full-circle moment in HBCU football history.