HBCU alum at the heart of Oklahoma City Thunder Finals run

When the Oklahoma City Thunder punched their ticket to the NBA Finals, the celebration went far beyond the hardwood. It reached the hallways of Paycom Center, where a man known simply as “Coach Mack” stood, beaming with pride. But Marvin Mack isn’t your average security guard. He’s an HBCU basketball alum, a former high school coach, and the heart and soul of the Thunder’s home-court culture.

Coach Mack’s story starts long before the NBA spotlight. Born and raised in Oklahoma, Mack was a standout player at Guthrie High School before heading to Langston University—an HBCU nestled just north of Oklahoma City. He played college basketball there from 1969 to 1973, proudly representing Langston’s rich legacy of Black excellence in athletics.

From Langston University to the NBA



“My background is basketball,” Mack shared in an NBA Today feature. “I played high school ball in Guthrie, Oklahoma… then got recruited to Langston University, which is an HBCU.”

After college, Mack poured his heart into coaching, spending nearly 25 years on the sidelines as the girls’ basketball coach at Frederick Douglass High School in Oklahoma City. Known for his mentorship and tough love, Mack helped mold young athletes and impart life lessons that extended beyond the game.

In 2005, when the New Orleans Hornets relocated to Oklahoma City in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, Coach Mack got his first NBA gig—providing security at games. He’s been with the Thunder ever since.

Coach Mack’s Role with the Thunder



Though his official title is “security guard,” his badge reads “Coach Mack”—by request. “When I took the job here, my name tag didn’t say Coach Mack,” he recalled. “I said, ‘We gotta fix this.’ That’s who I am.”

What makes Mack special isn’t just his basketball pedigree—it’s the way he connects with everyone, from arena staff to All-Stars.

“Coach Mack is just so, so special,” said NBA Today host Malika Andrews. “He’s been so lovely and wonderful and welcoming to us.”

Oklahoma City Thunder players feel the same.

“He treats everybody with respect and dignity,” said Oklahoma Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault. “He’s a great presence. He helps me with some advice from time to time… I take note.”

Players and Coaches Respect the HBCU Legend

Mack’s connection to players runs deep. Whether it’s a game-day pep talk or just a handshake in the hallway, he brings the same passion and presence he did when coaching high schoolers.

“He’s a big part of what we do,” said NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. “He’s happy to be there, happy to hold the door for you. He’ll take your bag if your hands are full.”

His impact stretches far beyond Oklahoma City. NBA legend Kobe Bryant once asked to take a photo with Coach Mack during his final game in OKC. It wasn’t Mack chasing the moment—it was Kobe recognizing greatness in someone else.

“Coach Mack remembers yelling at two older boys in the hallway that night,” said ESPN’s Marc Spears. “Then he gets a tap on the shoulder—‘Kobe wants to take a picture with you.’ That’s the greatest moment of his hallway career.”

A Legacy of Love, Built at an HBCU



Now, as the Oklahoma City Thunder chase their first title in over a decade, Coach Mack is still in his post, dapping up visiting players, encouraging the home team, and making everyone feel seen.

“Oklahoma City won’t be the same if we pull this thing off,” he said. “I just love what I do. I guess everybody knows Coach Mack all across the country… Not bragging—it’s just that when you show love to people, people show love back.”

The NBA Today segment on Coach Mack didn’t just move fans—it drew love from NBA players across the league.

“Coach Mack is my guy!!! Appreciate him soo much!!! ?,” NBA veteran Russell Westbrook commented after seeing the feature. JR Smith chimed in, “Yes Sir!!! Coach Mack the man!!!!???” And former NBA guard Isaiah Thomas added, “Coach Mack got that good energy every time you see em ?.”

In the Thunder’s championship quest, stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren will grab headlines. But behind the scenes, the heart of this team is a man who once laced up for Langston, patrolled high school sidelines, and now holds down a hallway with wisdom, warmth, and the soul of an HBCU legend.