Historic HBCU Expands Academic Playbook

Stillman College has long punched above its weight in the world of sports. From Olympic gold medalists to Super Bowl champs, the small HBCU in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has churned out elite talent on the field and on the sidelines.

Now, the Tigers are looking to own the front office, too.

Starting in Fall 2025, Stillman College will offer a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management. This new degree program will provide students with a new pathway into coaching, athletic administration, and the multibillion-dollar sports industry. It’s the 19th major offered by the institution and one that reflects the growing demand for career-ready HBCU graduates in sports-related fields.

“Tuscaloosa is one of the most successful sports cities in Alabama,” said Tim Williams, Chair of Stillman’s Department of Kinesiology. “Adding a BS in Sport Management is a logical step based on the interests of our students, faculty, and colleagues in athletics.”

Bachelor of Science in Sport Management

The new major will live at the intersection of academics and athletics. Offered through a collaboration between the School of Education’s Department of Kinesiology and the School of Business, the program includes coursework in sport facility management, compliance, policy analysis, and even a deep dive into personal branding and NIL (Name, Image, Likeness)—a nod to the modern realities of college athletics.

Stillman is also looking to leverage its local Alabama connections. They plan to offer internships and hands-on experiences through its athletic department and events, such as the 2026 HBCU Athletic Conference Basketball Championships, which Stillman will co-host with Visit Tuscaloosa.

Dr. Carol Williams, Dean of the School of Business, said the program is about more than just sports. It’s about building opportunities and growing enrollment.

“It’s been a truly rewarding experience to bring this program to life,” she said. “Most inspiring is the promise it holds for expanding academic offerings and driving growth at Stillman College.”

HBCUs Leveling Up in Sports Management

Stillman joins a growing list of HBCUs stepping into the sports business space. Programs at institutions like Howard University, North Carolina A&T, Winston-Salem State, and Florida A&M are already prepping students for careers in sports law, marketing, analytics, and agency work.

And the career possibilities are wide open:

Sports agent

Athletic director

Event or facility manager

NIL consultant

Coach or scout

Marketing and branding executive

Community relations manager

Broadcaster or media analyst

Stillman is forming an advisory board to shape the program’s future. Interested in helping chart the course? Contact Tim Williams at twilliams@stillman.edu.

With a profound legacy in athletics and a new academic playbook. Stillman College is proving once again why HBCUs remain a critical part of the sports world’s future.