Byron Allen reaches settlement in $10 billion McDonald’s suit

Media mogul Byron Allen, a key figure in Black-owned media, has reached a settlement in his $10 billion racial discrimination lawsuit against McDonald’s. The case, which spanned several years, brought national attention to disparities in advertising spend directed toward media platforms owned by African Americans and serving HBCU audiences.

The lawsuit, first filed in 2021, claimed that McDonald’s discriminated by placing Black-owned media in lower-tier advertising categories. These campaigns came with smaller budgets and less visibility. Allen also pointed out that McDonald’s had failed to meet its 2021 pledge. The company had promised to increase its national ad spend with Black-owned media from 2 percent to 5 percent by 2024.

Although the settlement terms are confidential, the resolution includes the dismissal of an additional $100 million suit Allen filed in California. His legal team said the agreement reflects a renewed commitment from McDonald’s to invest in diverse media platforms.

Impact on HBCUs and Media Visibility

This decision could have a major effect on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Many of these schools rely on media exposure for their athletics programs, recruitment efforts, and cultural promotion. Allen Media Group owns HBCU GO, a streaming service that features HBCU sports and events. With more ad dollars coming in, coverage of these schools could grow significantly.

Strengthening HBCU Storytelling Through Media

Furthermore, Allen’s digital outlet TheGrio consistently covers HBCU stories. This includes SWAC football, CIAA basketball, and standout athletes from Black colleges. It also features student-led initiatives and alumni achievements. As more advertising flows to Black-owned media, HBCU stories are likely to receive increased national coverage.

A Turning Point for Equity in Media

This settlement is a key step in the broader movement toward fair media investment. It could become a model for how brands engage with underrepresented communities. By supporting Black-owned media, Byron Allen’s legal victory reinforces the importance of inclusive storytelling. It also boosts the visibility of HBCU voices in mainstream narratives.