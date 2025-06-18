Iconic HBCU band names first woman as head drum major

The glass ceiling in the world of FAMU’s Marching “100” drum majors has officially been shattered. Dr. Shelby Chipman, Director of Bands, announced Oluwamodupe Oloyede as the head drum major for the 2025–2026 HBCU band season. Known affectionately as “Dupe” (pronounced du-pay), she was previously the second-ever female drum major in the band’s history.

Cori Bostic, the first female drum major in the Marching “100,” paved the way and has become one of Dupe’s most vocal supporters. Their shared bond highlights the growing legacy of women leading at the highest levels in HBCU marching bands.

A Natural Leader from the Start

Dupe began her drum major journey at Southwest DeKalb High School, one of the largest feeder programs into the Marching “100.” Her prior leadership experience made her a standout candidate when she joined the Marching “100” as a drum major last season.

Although her primary instrument is the saxophone, it was her presence and poise on the field that caught attention. Staff and fellow members weren’t surprised when she was named head drum major for the upcoming season.

Dupe Embraces the Moment

“I’m really excited for the season. I’m blessed and honored because I know what this role means—and how much work it requires,” Oloyede said. “But with all the encouragement and support I’m getting, I feel ready.”

She added, “This year, coming off the Marching ‘100’ being named ESPN’s Band of the Year in 2024, we’re coming in strong. I’m confident in my ability and in my squad’s ability to take the season by force.”

Strong Leadership for a Demanding Season

Dr. Chipman shared his excitement about the HBCU band’s leadership team during a private Zoom call with band alumni. This year’s band is expected to hit the ground running with a high-profile start to the season.

“We’ll perform at the Pepsi Battle of the Bands in Texas, send a pep band to the U.S. Open in New York to honor Althea Gibson, and end that week in Miami at the Orange Blossom Classic,” he said.

As head drum major, Dupe represents not only excellence on the field but also off it. “We look for someone who exemplifies discipline, communication, and a deep understanding of our traditions,” Chipman explained.

From Blending In to Taking the Spotlight

Last season, Dupe was proud that many couldn’t distinguish her from the other drum majors—she wanted to be part of the team, not defined by gender. This year, however, she steps into a new spotlight.

With media interest certain to grow, Dupe understands the gravity of her role. “There’s no blending in when the band can’t move until your whistle blows,” she said.

Preparing for a Historic Start

This August, the Marching “100” will perform in three different states. Oloyede knows the importance of being in mid-season form even before the football season officially starts.

“Our strategy is to prepare early and work efficiently,” she said. “The leadership corps, including the executive board and the new COO student leader, are focused on detailed planning before the season begins.”

Pressure and Purpose

Dupe doesn’t take the weight of being “the first” lightly.

“I know the pressures are real, but I use myself as my competition. If I focus on the odds, I’ll fail. But if I focus on improving and understand the greater purpose, I’ll do better,” she said.

She added, “Even if I didn’t have the support, I’d still be amped. Last year I proved it’s possible. This year, I’m here to dominate—and shut the haters up.”

A New Era for the Marching “100”

Cori Bostic sees this moment as part of a larger HBCU band movement.

“For the first time in Marching ‘100’ history, the top three student leadership positions—Head Drum Major, Band President, and Assistant to the Band Director—are all held by women,” Bostic noted. “Dr. Chipman’s leadership has pushed the band into new territory.”

For Bostic, watching others soar is a reward in itself. “Traditions evolve. There’s no better feeling than seeing those who come after you reach higher.”

Drum Major Brotherhood Stands Behind Her

Support has poured in from the FAMU Marching “100’s” close-knit fraternity of former drum majors. One of them, Victor “Batman” Gaines, praised Dupe’s selection.

“In a time when qualifications are questioned, Dupe has earned her spot. She’s focused, inspiring to young girls, and backed by those who came before her,” he said.

What’s Ahead for FAMU’s Iconic Band

This year, FAMU’s Marching “100” will feature seven drum majors—two returning and five new. Dr. Chipman emphasized the importance of selecting leaders who embody the values of the HBCU program.

“When I choose drum majors, I’m looking for someone who could speak on my behalf and represent the university well,” he said.

With 230 returning students and an energized leadership team, expectations for the Marching “100” are high. The band is poised for one of its most dynamic seasons yet.