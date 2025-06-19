FAMU president confirmed amid controversy, start date announced

The Florida Board of Governors has confirmed Marva Johnson, J.D., as the new president of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU). The confirmation vote, held on June 18, was unanimous.

Johnson becomes the 13th president in FAMU’s history. She was originally selected by the FAMU Board of Trustees on May 16 following a national search that narrowed the field to four finalists.

“It is a profound honor to be selected as the 13th president of Florida A&M University,” Johnson said. “I’m ready to bring a bold, business-minded, results-driven approach to student success, financial growth, and institutional excellence.”

Her first official day as president is set for August 1.

A Background in Business and Education Policy

Marva Johnson has held leadership roles in both the corporate and public sectors. She previously chaired the Florida State Board of Education, where she supported performance-based funding and worked to close achievement gaps across the state’s colleges, according to a press release from the University.,

She has also received national recognition, including honors from Cablefax Magazine as one of the “Top Women in Tech.”

Florida Board of Governors Chair Brian Lamb said Johnson’s “visionary leadership” and corporate connections would help elevate FAMU’s student career pipeline.

A new era begins Aug. 1 ? pic.twitter.com/9zLIxNHQ5I — Florida A&M University (@FAMU_1887) June 18, 2025

Supporters Praise Her Vision

Leaders in Florida’s education system have praised Johnson’s confirmation.

Raymond Rodrigues, Chancellor of the State University System of Florida, said, “President Johnson brings a strong vision for student success and a commitment to elevating FAMU’s national profile.”

Supporters say her blend of business savvy and policy experience will guide FAMU into a new era of growth.

Strong Opposition from the FAMU Community

Despite the formal confirmation, Johnson’s appointment has drawn widespread criticism from FAMU alumni, students, and stakeholders. Some FAMU students and staff showed up at the Board of Governors meeting in Boca Raton to visually show their displeasure. As Johnson gave remarks, some in attendance rose and turned their backs to her as she spoke.

Concerns have been raised about her lack of experience in higher education administration and her political affiliations. Many believe her corporate background does not reflect the cultural values and grassroots history of the university.

This sentiment has been particularly visible on social media. In response to the announcement on FAMU’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, many users expressed opposition.

One user, @DatDuvalDude, wrote, “We can get through this Rattlers. We have to channel our outrage, and disdain for her and her controllers into hyper vigilance to protect The Hill as best we can until we can get her and all who are part of this hostile takeover out.”

Such messages reflect a growing distrust among members of the FAMU family, many of whom feel excluded from the presidential selection process.

Florida A&M students and staff turned their backs to Marva Johnson as she gave remarks at a Board of Governors meeting after being accepted by the BOG as FAMU's 13th president pic.twitter.com/o4vrtKRm0c — Kalan Hooks (@KalanHookstv) June 19, 2025

Questions About Her Higher Ed Experience

Critics also point out that Johnson has never served in a leadership role within a university setting. While she brings strong credentials in business and policy, opponents argue that FAMU needs a leader with deep experience in historically Black higher education.

Some student and alumni groups have expressed concerns that her business-focused approach may sideline the needs of students and the preservation of FAMU’s unique institutional legacy.

What’s Next for FAMU

Johnson is expected to assume her duties on August 1. She steps into the role at a time when the university’s national profile is rising, but internal tensions are high.

Winning over FAMU’s dedicated alumni base and current students may prove to be one of the defining challenges of her presidency. How she engages the campus and community in her first months could set the tone for her tenure.