HBCU Cuts Course Material Costs with Follett Retail Partnership

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Howard University has entered a new partnership with Follett Higher Education, the largest campus retailer in North America. Beginning June 16, Follett will manage the on-campus and online bookstore operations at the HBCU. The partnership will introduce expanded services, improved affordability, and a refreshed retail experience for students, faculty, and alumni.

Focus on Affordability for HBCU Students

At the heart of the agreement is Follett Access, a program that provides students with automatic access to all required course materials—often at prices up to 80% below traditional retail. The goal: to reduce barriers to academic success by tackling textbook affordability head-on.

“This collaboration honors our legacy and improves access to affordable materials for students,” said LaNiece Tyree, Assistant Vice President for Auxiliary Enterprises at Howard University. “Follett brings a modern, student-focused approach that aligns with our values.”

Modern Retail Experience Coming to Campus

With more than 1,000 partner campuses across the U.S. and Canada, Follett brings deep expertise in academic retail. Plans include a full renovation of the Howard University Bookstore in summer 2026. The remodel will spotlight Black-owned and alumni-owned brands, offer enhanced visual merchandising, and expand access to technology, including authorized Apple products and services.

“Our aim is to build a space that reflects Bison pride and delivers on student needs,” Tyree added.

Upgraded Follett Retail Space at Arizona State University via Follett.com

Online Store Expands Reach Beyond Campus

In addition to the physical store, Howard’s digital bookstore will provide 24/7 access to textbooks, apparel, and tech products. This ensures that the university’s extended community—students, alumni, and supporters—can stay connected, wherever they are.

“Our team is proud to work with Howard to create a retail environment rooted in excellence and culture,” said Emmanuel Kolady, CEO of Follett Higher Education. “We are focused on delivering the tools students need to succeed, from day one.”

Supporting HBCU Excellence

As the only HBCU ranked among the top 100 U.S. universities by U.S. News & World Report, Howard continues to invest in student success through strategic partnerships. This latest move enhances the academic support infrastructure at the HBCU, improving affordability and modernizing the student experience, all while centering on the needs of an evolving community.