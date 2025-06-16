Michael Vick arrival sparks big ticket price jump at HBCU

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University, under new head coach Michael Vick, has raised its season ticket prices for the 2025 HBCU football season. The increase comes after the school hired NFL legend Michael Vick as head coach in December 2024, ushering in a new era for Spartan football.

General admission season tickets now cost $200, up from $110 in 2024—an 82% jump. Reserved seating, which was $130 last year, is expected to increase as well, though updated figures have not been released. Faculty and staff tickets previously priced at $100 are also likely to see an adjustment.

New Era, New Investment

The higher prices align with Norfolk State’s decision to join the NCAA’s revenue-sharing model introduced after the House v. NCAA settlement. A portion of each ticket sold will now directly benefit Spartan student-athletes.

“Our decision emphasizes Norfolk State’s commitment to our student-athletes,” said Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb. “By adopting this model, we’re not only staying competitive—we’re helping our athletes thrive.”

This marks the first time in school history that fans will financially support athletes through ticket purchases.

Michael Vick embraces quarterback Israel Carter during Norfolk State’s spring football game. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Big Games, Big Expectations

The 2025 home schedule includes five games at William “Dick” Price Stadium. Key matchups include the Battle of the States against Virginia State (Sept. 6) and a Homecoming game versus defending MEAC champion South Carolina State (Oct. 25). Norfolk State also hosts Towson (Aug. 28), Sacred Heart (Sept. 20), and Morgan State (Nov. 15).

The Spartans averaged 14,544 fans per home game in 2024, leading the MEAC for a second straight year. With Vick at the helm, those numbers could rise even higher.

How to Get Tickets

Season tickets are available now at nsuspartanstickets.universitytickets.com or in person at the NSU Ticket Center, open weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Students with valid NSU IDs and children six and under will continue to receive free admission. Faculty and staff must present their NSU ID at the time of purchase.

Norfolk State is counting on its passionate fanbase to show up, support the program, and fuel its evolution into a new chapter of college football.