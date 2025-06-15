Ole Miss adds home-and-home with HBCU

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University has finalized a home-and-home series with nationally ranked Ole Miss, continuing a trend of high-profile matchups for the rising HBCU women’s basketball program.

The HBCU squad will travel to Oxford, Mississippi, to face the Rebels on Nov. 3, 2025. The following season, Ole Miss will make its first-ever trip to Echols Hall. Tipoff times for both contests will be announced at a later date.

“This is an exciting moment for our women’s basketball program and the entire Norfolk State community,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb. “Hosting a nationally ranked SEC opponent like Ole Miss speaks volumes about our trajectory and growing national reputation. With two ranked teams—Duke and Ole Miss—coming to Echols Hall, our fans are in for an incredible stretch of elite basketball.”

This series marks the first meeting between Norfolk State and Ole Miss. The Spartans are no strangers to success against the SEC, earning wins over Missouri and Auburn last season while finishing 2-1 against the conference.

When Ole Miss visits Norfolk, it will become the first SEC team to play on the Spartans’ home court. The Rebels finished the 2024–25 season ranked No. 17 nationally with a 22–11 record and a trip to the Sweet 16.

“Coach McPhee-McCuin has long championed the growth and visibility of HBCUs,” said Norfolk State head coach Jermaine Woods. “We’ve built a strong relationship, and I appreciate her using her platform to uplift others and promote the game. Her program’s visit to Norfolk will mean a great deal to our city and university.”

Norfolk State is coming off a historic season, claiming a third straight MEAC Tournament Championship. The Spartans earned a No. 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament, their highest placement in program history.

This agreement comes shortly after NSU agreed to a home-and-home with Duke.

Stay connected with Norfolk State Athletics by following @nsuspartans on X, Instagram, and YouTube, or visiting nsuspartans.com.