NFL team partners with HBCU for Nike 11-on tournament

Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) made an HBCU x NFL connection on Friday June 13, for high-energy football action. The Carolina Panthers’ annual Nike 11?On Tournament was played for the first time at Eddie McGirt Field, outside the team’s usual facilities.

Tournament Highlights

7-on-7 competition for skill positions , plus individual linemen challenges.

, plus individual linemen challenges. Four top high school teams : Hickory, Monroe, Westside, and Chambers from North and South Carolina.

: Hickory, Monroe, Westside, and Chambers from North and South Carolina. High-energy drills and matchups, showcasing local talent.

A Personal Touch for Coach Flowers

Maurice Flowers ’96, JCSU head coach and alumnus, shared his excitement:

“As a Charlotte native, it’s incredible to see the Panthers partnering with my alma mater… Having it here at JCSU feels surreal. It’s a full?circle moment,” he told the Johnson C. Smith University website.

University Leadership Celebrates Progress

President Dr. Valerie Kinloch ’96 emphasized JCSU’s vision:

“Hosting the Panthers’ Nike 11?On Tournament on our campus—welcoming over 120 student-athletes—is a powerful moment. It reinforces a New Era of Excellence for Johnson C. Smith University.”

Dr. Kinloch added:

“This is what investing in the next generation looks like… bringing young people onto our campus… ‘Why not JCSU?’ It’s a great day to be a Golden Bull—and we’re just getting started!”

Athletic Director Applauds Exposure

Dr. Denisha Hendricks, Director of Athletics, focused on recruitment:

“It’s a big moment for our campus and our football facility… It’s time people know about this space. We’re excited to share athletics’ academic and professional impact.”

Partnership: Panthers and JCSU

Riley Fields, Panthers Director of Community Relations, explained the move:

“With construction at Bank of America Stadium, we needed a new venue. Our longstanding partnership with JCSU made this a natural fit—Golden Bulls hospitality was phenomenal.”

Fields also praised JCSU football’s recent success:

“After the most successful season since 1970 and Coach Flowers earning CIAA Coach of the Year in 2024, we’re proud to support this growth.”

Panthers Alumni Give Back

Former NFL players with the Panthers-turned-coaches, took part:

Captain Munnerlyn now leads Chambers High School.

now leads Chambers High School. Charles Johnson serves as his defensive coordinator.

Fields noted, “Their presence adds inspiration and real expertise.”