HBCU Basketball in Play for Son of NBA Veteran

Could one of the nation’s top young basketball recruits choose an HBCU? Jackson State University is doing its part to make that a reality. Led by head coach and NBA veteran Mo Williams, Jackson State has offered one of the most promising young players in the country—Erick Dampier Jr. He’s a dominant 6-foot-10, 230-pound center in the class of 2028 and the son of former NBA big man Erick Dampier Sr.

Still just a rising sophomore at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.), Dampier Jr. is already turning heads. He’s ranked No. 3 in ESPN’s national rankings for the 2028 class. With early offers from Purdue and San Diego, the HBCU bid from Jackson State shows that Mo Williams is aiming high—and local.

Blessed to receive a D1 offer to Jackson State University. ??. I am thankful for the opportunity. ? #3rd #offer #freshman pic.twitter.com/5k6c1prPGD — Erick Dampier Jr (@edampjr25) June 13, 2025

Production That Matches the Hype

Dampier Jr. isn’t just a name with a legacy—he’s producing at a high level. As a freshman at MRA, he averaged 13.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game. He used his size, strength, and athleticism to control the paint.

He’s known for rim protection, second-jump quickness, and nonstop energy. The 6’10” prospect is often the most physically dominant player on the court. And he’s still growing.

With each game, he shows flashes of a big man who could one day dominate college—and maybe the pros.

International Success and National Recognition

Dampier Jr. isn’t just shining in Mississippi. He’s also shown his talent on the international stage. A key member of the USA Basketball U16 National Team, he started every game in the FIBA U16 AmeriCup. He helped Team USA bring home a gold medal.

A Mississippi Hoops Moment: Williams vs. Dampier

Mo Williams and Erick Dampier Sr. never shared a team during their NBA careers. But they share a connection through Mississippi—and now through their sons.

Back in February 2024, their sons squared off in a high-profile high school game. Dampier Jr., then a 13-year-old eighth grader, took the floor for MRA. He faced off against Mike and Mason Williams, sons of Jackson State’s head coach.

The Williams brothers combined for 40 points, 25 rebounds, and seven assists. They led Jackson Academy to victory. Mike, a junior, dropped 29 points. Many of those came from assists by Mason, a sophomore, who added 11 points of his own.

But Dampier Jr. wasn’t fazed. Already 6’9″ and playing varsity as a middle schooler, he held his own. He posted 18 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks in the loss.

“He was the top-ranked seventh grader in the country last year,” said MRA head coach Richard Duease to Rick Cleveland. “He’ll be the top-ranked eighth grader this year, too.”

“You ought to see him play kids his own age—it’s not fair,” Duease added.

Why Jackson State’s Offer Means More

That game may have planted a seed in Mo Williams’ mind. Why not keep Mississippi’s next elite big man at home at an HBCU?

Dampier Jr.’s profile is as complete as they come for a player of his age. He’s a gold medalist. A top-three national recruit in his class. He’s the son of an NBA veteran. He already has one P4 offer, and now, some DI HBCU interest from Jackson State University—led by a coach who’s been to the league.

The Bigger Picture: HBCU Basketball and the Homegrown Dream

There’s still a lot of basketball left for him to play. Many more offers will come. But Jackson State is in early. And it’s easy to picture a homegrown Mississippi big man, shaped by NBA pedigree, staying home to rep an HBCU.