NFL vet has turned into NASCAR pit crew star

After a brief NFL career, former HBCU football star Marshall McFadden has carved out a new path in NASCAR, where he puts his athleticism to work.

The former South Carolina State linebacker now serves as the jackman for NASCAR driver Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet ZL1 crew.

“After being in the NFL and college football, it gave me the perfect ingredients to cross over to NASCAR. Here, that same professionalism and athleticism applies,” McFadden told the Winston-Salem Journal. “The understanding of how things are done is similar, and that’s how I worked my way up to being a jackman.”

McFadden made his mark at South Carolina State University, an HBCU known for producing NFL players. After tallying 12 tackles in 2007, he broke out in 2008 with 88 tackles and five sacks. His performance earned him MEAC Defensive Player of the Week honors and confirmed his ability to lead and disrupt offenses.

He began his professional career in 2012 when the Pittsburgh Steelers signed him to a reserve/future contract. Although released during final cuts, the team added him to the practice squad. He earned a promotion to the active roster in November but was later released and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2013, McFadden joined the Oakland Raiders’ practice squad. He moved to the St. Louis Rams in 2014, earning a spot on the active roster in October. He remained with the team until September 2015, when he was released during final cuts.

Now, McFadden is finding success in NASCAR as Chastain continues to climb the ranks.