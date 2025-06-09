HBCU basketball player passes away in accident

The HBCU sports community is mourning the loss of Cameron Woodall, a former standout basketball player at Grambling State University and Tougaloo College. Woodall, 26, tragically died in a 4-wheeler accident late Saturday night in Raymond, Mississippi.

The crash happened around 11:25 p.m. in the 10000 block of Midway Road, according to Interim Hinds County Coroner Jeremiah Howard. Woodall and another person were riding separate 4-wheelers when Woodall lost control and overturned. He died from his injuries at the scene. The other rider was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Woodall was well-known in his hometown and within HBCU basketball circles. After starring at Raymond High School, he continued his career at Grambling State, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). He later transferred to Tougaloo College, an NAIA HBCU located in Jackson, Mississippi.

Emergency crews from AMR, the Byram and Raymond Volunteer Fire Departments, and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office responded quickly to the scene. The sheriff’s office is leading the investigation.

Sheriff Tyree Jones shared his condolences publicly, saying, “My heart goes out to the family, friends, and many loved ones, and Raymond High School and the Raymond basketball community.”

Woodall left a lasting mark both on the basketball court and in the community. Those who knew him through HBCU athletics and Mississippi’s basketball scene now feel a deep sense of loss.

At this time, funeral and memorial arrangements have not been announced.

HBCU Gameday offers its heartfelt condolences to Cameron Woodall’s family, teammates, and friends. His memory will live on in the many lives he touched.