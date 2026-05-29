A Different World returns to Netflix with lots of familiar faces

“A Different World,” Netflix and HBCU culture are set to collide again when the Hillman College story returns this fall.

Netflix announced that the sequel to the classic NBC sitcom will premiere on Sept. 24. The new series brings viewers back to Hillman College, the fictional HBCU that helped introduce generations of viewers to Black college life. (Netflix)

The 10-episode comedy centers on Deborah Wayne, played by Tony Award winner Maleah Joi Moon. Deborah is the youngest daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert, two of the most beloved characters from the original series.

A Different World, with some of the same actors

Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy are back as Dwayne and Whitley. Their return gives the Netflix reboot a direct link to the original show, which aired from 1987 through 1993. The original “A Different World” became a cultural touchstone for HBCU life, campus debates, friendships and young Black adulthood.



Here is a full list of returners.

Which cast members are returning to A Different World?

Jasmine Guy ( Harlem Nights) as Whitley Gilbert

Kadeem Hardison ( White Men Can’t Jump) as Dwayne Wayne

Darryl M. Bell ( School Daze) as Ron Johnson

Cree Summer ( Atlantis: The Lost Empire) as Freddie Brooks

Ajai Sanders (Phat Tuesdays, Two Degrees, Are We There Yet?) as Gina Deveaux

Karen Malina White (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Malcolm & Eddie)as Charmaine Brown

Charnele Brown (Old Gray Mare, The Reading) as Dr. Kimberly Reese Boyer

Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish, What’s Love Got to Do with It, GOAT) as Professor Davenport

Dawnn Lewis (A Different World, Star Trek: Lower Decks) as Jaleesa Vinson-Taylor

Glynn Turman (A Different World, In Treatment) as Colonel Bradford Taylor

Jada Pinkett Smith (Girls Trip) as Lena James

The new cast also includes Alijah Kai as Rashida, Chibuikem Uche as Kojo, Cornell Young IV as Shaquille, Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir and Kennedi Reece as Hazel.

The series has wrapped filming in Atlanta. It arrives as the original “A Different World” continues to find new audiences through streaming. Netflix previously made all six seasons of the original series available in the United States. (Netflix)

For HBCU fans, the return of Hillman is more than nostalgia. The original series helped make the HBCU experience visible in living rooms across America. Now Netflix gets a chance to reintroduce that world to a generation raised on streaming, social media and a very different campus culture.

Class starts again Sept. 24. Hillman is calling.