Bethune Cookman football program announces new coaching staff

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Bethune-Cookman University head football coach Raymond Woodie Jr. announces today (March 15, 2023) his full 2023 coaching and support staff, featuring three returning staff members and 13 new hires.
DJ McCarthy will serve as Assistant Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator. McCarthy returns for his second stint with the Wildcats with over 20 years of coaching experience, most recently at FAU, where he served as Director of Player Development.
Robert Wimberly was named Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers Coach. Wimberly joins the Wildcats after his tenure with Northern Illinois, where he was Executive Assistant Coach, Linebackers Coach, and Co-Special Teams Coordinator. Wimberly arrived at NIU after spending seven seasons as the defensive coordinator at Liberty.
Joe Gerbino and Donte’ Pimpleton were named Co-Offensive Coordinators. Gerbino will also serve as Quarterbacks Coach, while Pimpleton will work with running backs. Gerbino joins B-CU after a historic season at Utica University, where he oversaw a Pioneers’ offense that helped set a program record for wins on the way to its first-ever playoff appearance. Pimpleton most recently served as Running Backs Coach at FAU, where he coached Larry McCammon to the first 1,000-yard season for the Owls since Devin Singletary.
David Stuckman will serve as Passing Game Coordinator and Safeties Coach. He comes to Daytona after one season as Cornerbacks Coach at the University of the Incarnate Word. He has also spent time at Indiana State, Louisville, Appalachian State, and LSU, among other stops.
Former Wildcat and NFL Defensive Back Nick Collins was named Cornerbacks Coach. The Super Bowl XLV Defensive MVP most recently coached high school football as Defensive Backs Coach at Trinity Catholic and Lake Highland Preparatory School. He helped to lead Lake Highland Prep to back-to-back state championships in 2021 and 2022.
Brandon Washington will be the Wildcats’ Offensive Line Coach. Washington was selected in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He played three seasons in the NFL before spending time in the CFL. Most recently, he served as Offensive Line Coach at Florida Memorial.
Demetrius Coley was named Defensive Line Coach. He joins after time with Charleston Southern, Western Kentucky, and UVA-Wise.
Tavarius Jackson was named Nickels/Outside Linebackers Coach. He spent the past two seasons with Charleston Southern. He previously earned back-to-back Coach of the Year honors in Palm Beach County after a successful tenure as Head Coach of Atlantic Community High School.
Chad Lucas returns to the B-CU staff, serving as Wide Receivers Coach and Academic Liaison. The former NFL receiver enters his fourth year with the program after serving as Co-Offensive Coordinator a season ago.
On the support staff, Shelton Gaffney was named Head Strength Coach. Gaffney joins the Wildcats staff after three seasons with Tennessee. He has also spent time at Temple, High Point, Colorado State, and Florida International.
Jeff Fagan will return to the B-CU support staff, as he was named General Manager. He embarks on his 25th season on the Wildcats staff after previously serving as Chief of Staff and Director of Football Operations.
Tim Weston was named Director of Football Operations. He previously worked with Woodie at Florida State as recruiting assistant. Weston also spent time with the Hula Bowl College All-Star game as an Area Scout and Director of Operations.
Myron Dillard will serve as Director of Recruiting. Dillard begins his second season under Woodie after serving as Defensive Analyst at FAU for the 2022 football season.
Ricky Layman will reprise his roll as Director of Football Video. He will begin the second season of his second stint at B-CU. After the 2022 season, Layman was nominated for FCS Video Coordinator of the Year.
Jean Dessein rounds out the Wildcats staff, serving as Operations Assistant. He returns to Daytona Beach where he began his football career as a player and coach. Dessein accumulated five rings with the Wildcats, two as a player and three as a coach. Most recently, Dessein served as Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach at Edward Waters University for the past two seasons
