Extra innings heartbreak for Alabama State at NCAA Tournament

Alabama State’s magical postseason run came to a heartbreaking end Saturday night as the SWAC champions fell 8-7 to Oklahoma State in 11 innings in an NCAA Regional elimination game.

For much of the evening, it appeared the Hornets were headed for an early exit. Trailing 6-0 midway through the game against a Cowboys squad from the Big 12, Alabama State looked overmatched. Instead, the Hornets delivered one final rally that nearly produced one of the most memorable comebacks in program history before Oklahoma State escaped with the victory.

The loss ends Alabama State’s season at 34-22, while Oklahoma State advanced in the Tuscaloosa Regional.

Hornets fall behind early

In the fourth inning, Oklahoma State broke the game open.

After loading the bases, the Cowboys got a grand slam from Colin Brueggemann to push the advantage to 4-0. Oklahoma State later added two unearned runs in the sixth inning after a defensive miscue by the Hornets, stretching the lead to 6-0.

Alabama State begins the comeback

Just when it looked like the game might get away, Alabama State finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth.

Miguel Oropeza singled before Niguel Jenkins crushed a two-run homer to right-center field, cutting the deficit to 6-2 and injecting life into the Hornets’ dugout.

An inning later, Alabama State chipped away again. Quincy Jenkins singled and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Breydon Divine to make it 6-3.

The biggest blow came in the eighth inning.

Niguel Jenkins doubled to open the frame and later scored on an RBI single from Jackson Williams. Moments later, Cale Clark delivered the swing of the night, blasting a two-run homer to left field to tie the game at 6-6 and complete Alabama State’s comeback from six runs down.

Extra-inning drama

Neither team scored in the ninth, sending the game into extra innings.

Oklahoma State regained the lead in the 10th when the Cowboys loaded the bases and Alex Conover drew an RBI walk to make it 7-6.

But Alabama State answered yet again.

Niguel Jenkins opened the bottom of the inning with a single, and after a wild pitch and a pair of walks loaded the bases, Fabian Santana drew a bases-loaded walk to force home the tying run and knot the score at 7-7.

The Hornets appeared poised to extend the game even further, but Oklahoma State escaped the jam with a strikeout to leave the winning run stranded.

One final blow

In the 11th inning, Oklahoma State finally delivered the decisive hit.

Kollin Ritchie led off the frame with a solo home run to left field, putting the Cowboys back in front 8-7.

Alabama State had one last opportunity in the bottom half. Breydon Divine was hit by a pitch and Trey Callaway later singled to put the tying run in scoring position. However, Oklahoma State recorded the final out on a strikeout to end the Hornets’ season.

Key performers

Niguel Jenkins sparked Alabama State’s comeback effort, finishing with a home run, a double, three runs scored and two RBIs.

Cale Clark delivered the game-tying two-run homer in the eighth inning, while Jackson Williams collected multiple hits and an RBI.

Trey Callaway also contributed two hits and scored once.

For Oklahoma State, Brueggemann’s fourth-inning grand slam proved pivotal, while Ritchie’s 11th-inning solo homer ultimately served as the game-winner.

A championship season ends

Although the season ended one win short of continuing their NCAA Tournament journey, Alabama State leaves Tuscaloosa with plenty to celebrate.

The Hornets captured the 2026 SWAC Tournament championship, earned the conference’s automatic NCAA Tournament berth, and became the lone HBCU representative in the NCAA Baseball Tournament field.

After battling back from a six-run deficit against one of college baseball’s most storied programs, Alabama State showed the resilience that defined its championship run all season long.

For nine innings and beyond, the Hornets proved they belonged on the NCAA Tournament stage. Unfortunately, one swing in the 11th inning brought their remarkable season to a close.