Deion Sanders Jr. says Jackson State shaped mentality of Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders Jr. says Jackson State University played a major role in shaping the mentality that now defines stars like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter on the national stage.

During a recent interview, Sanders Jr. reflected on the emotional and cultural impact Jackson State had on his brothers, close friends and the entire Sanders family during Deion Sanders’ historic coaching run in Jackson, Mississippi.

“Jackson State was magical,” Sanders Jr. said. “Those days were special.”

While much of the national spotlight during Coach Prime’s tenure focused on wins, recruiting and media attention, Sanders Jr. explained that the environment surrounding JSU football and the SWAC helped build the toughness and edge fans now see from Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

Sanders Jr. also highlighted the rich football tradition connected to Jackson State University, noting the legendary players who came through the program long before the national spotlight arrived in Jackson.

“Jackson State is really in their blood,” Sanders Jr. said. “That’s how people rep Ohio State or this or that. Jackson State is up there with them.”

According to Sanders Jr., the physical and emotional intensity of SWAC football helped shape the mentality carried by former Tiger players now competing at Colorado.

“It shaped that mentality,” Sanders Jr. said. “When people see Shedeur grabbing somebody’s mouthpiece and throwing it in the stands, or they see that dog in him — Jackson State shaped that too.”

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter developed toughness in SWAC

Sanders Jr. also referenced the late hit Travis Hunter took during Colorado’s rivalry matchup against Colorado State and Shedeur Sanders’ immediate reaction defending his teammate.

“Like when Travis got hit on the sideline and nobody else stood up for him when we played Colorado State, to run all the way down the field and push bro and get in his face — that’s Jackson State,” Sanders Jr. said. “It grows you, matures you, and it teaches you how to be a man.”

The comments reflect the pride many former Tiger players still carry from their time in the SWAC under Deion Sanders.

JSU players proved they belonged nationally

Sanders Jr. also emphasized that JSU football featured overlooked talent capable of competing anywhere in the country.

“The kids we brought to Colorado from Jackson State, they were the best,” he said. “Those schools got people that can do it better than a lot of these schools. They were just overlooked.”

Since Deion Sanders arrived at Jackson in 2020, the program’s national profile — and the broader visibility of HBCU football — dramatically increased. Jackson State won back-to-back SWAC championships while helping elevate the visibility of HBCU athletes across college football.

Several former Jackson State players eventually transferred to Colorado, including Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, continuing the connection between the two programs.

For Sanders Jr., however, the impact of JSU goes beyond football success or national attention.

“It was needed for us to go there,” Sanders Jr. said. “It was part of the journey.”