NBA legends team up for HBCU scholarships

NBA legends Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, and Dwyane Wade are once again making a powerful assist—this time off the court and in the classroom. Through their nonprofit, the Social Change Fund United, the trio is continuing to support the next generation of changemakers from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Founded in 2020, the Social Change Fund United was created by these current and former NBA stars to tackle systemic injustice and advance critical issues affecting the Black community. Now, the organization is reaffirming its commitment by launching its annual scholarship program specifically for HBCU students pursuing business-related degrees.

This year, eight students will each receive a $5,000 scholarship. The recipients will be individuals who not only excel in business studies but also demonstrate a deep commitment to social equity, economic empowerment, and community upliftment.

Chris Paul poses with other NBA stars, including Stephen Curry and Carmelo Anthony during a 2011 charity game at HBCU Winston-Salem State University.

Applicants must be currently enrolled as undergraduate or graduate students at an HBCU in a business-related major. But beyond academic credentials, the selection process seeks visionaries. Students are asked to articulate how they plan to use business innovation to drive long-term change for underrepresented communities. From launching social enterprises to reshaping corporate policy from within, the fund wants to empower students who are ready to lead.

The initiative by these NBA stars represents more than financial aid. It’s about creating pipelines of Black business leaders who are mission-driven and community-oriented. In the words of the founders, true success is about purpose instead of profit.

Chris Paul, a longtime advocate for HBCUs and a graduate of Winston-Salem State University, has championed the importance of investing in students at these institutions. He and his co-founders see this scholarship as a way to ensure that access and opportunity go hand in hand.