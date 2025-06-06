Hollywood icon sparks fundraising wave at HBCU graduation

Award-winning actress and Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph turned a heartfelt moment into a historic act of giving at Virginia-HBCU Norfolk State University’s 2025 graduation commencement ceremony. Her powerful gesture lit a spark that quickly grew into a $25,000 fundraising wave.

The excitement began after Senior Class President Zay’Kori Jones gave his final remarks. He shared that the Class of 2025 had raised $4,136 toward their $5,000 goal for the university. That’s when Ralph stepped up to help close the gap.

Without hesitation, she pledged $1,000—not only meeting but exceeding the amount needed. Her generosity didn’t stop there.

Moments later, NSU President Javaune Adams-Gaston and Bishop Kim Brown, rector of the university’s Board of Visitors, each pledged $1,000 as well. Their quick responses sparked something even greater.

Eight-minute wave

In just eight minutes, the audience came alive. One by one, hands shot up. Attendees shouted out pledges of $1,000 and even $2,000. By the end, more than $25,000 had been raised—right there in the auditorium.

“I was at a loss for words,” said Senior Class Vice President Nina Collymore. “I felt so proud, so loved.”

Jones shared his appreciation, too. “Thank you so much for being so inspirational,” he told Ralph.

All the money raised will go toward the Senior Class Gift through the Proud to Pay Legacy Book Scholarship Fund. This fund helps future Norfolk State students afford essential textbooks and supplies.

“This moment shows how powerful generosity can be,” said President Adams-Gaston, Ph.D. “I am thankful to Ms. Ralph and all those who gave from the heart.”

This unforgettable HBCU graduation moment serves as another example of the enduring influence of HBCU culture and community.

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s words and actions prove that when celebrity and purpose align, the results can be extraordinary. Norfolk State University and its newest graduates are sure to carry that legacy forward with pride and purpose.