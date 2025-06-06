HBCU stars shining on television shows

HBCU alumni and students are making waves in television. From rising stars to seasoned pros, their talents shine brightly. These performers are not just acting—they’re representing their schools and changing the narrative.

Jaden Lucas Miller: From HBCU classroom to National TV

Jaden Lucas Miller knew how to entertain at just one year old. Family parties and talent shows became his stage. Today, he’s stepping onto a much bigger one.

Miller is a sophomore at North Carolina A&T State University. He’s also one of the stars of CBS’s hit soap opera, Beyond the Gates. The show made history as the first daytime drama to center on a powerful African American family.

Miller plays Tyrell Richardson. His character is the grandson of wealthy Black elites in Washington, D.C. He got the role while sitting in his Cooper Hall dorm room.

“I took it as a blessing,” Miller said. “As a young Black male, I think these stories matter.”

He also stars in the upcoming BET series Divorce Sisters, which premieres June 9. Miller says acting is more than fun—it’s meaningful.

“I want to help tell our stories,” he said. “Acting can be my way to do that.”

Balancing Acting and Psychology

Miller studies psychology at A&T’s Harrison College of Health and Human Sciences. He uses what he learns in class to shape his acting.

“Psychology helps me understand people and characters,” he said.

He credits his mother, Georgia Miller, for his drive. She took him to theater workshops across North Carolina and even in Atlanta.

“This was not me. It was all God,” she said. “I’m just here to guide Jaden.”

Now, he balances life on set with his studies. Each role he takes on feels personal. He wants to represent voices that often go unheard.

“I’m chosen, and I have a purpose,” Miller said. “That’s what my mom always told me.”

Rolonda Watts: A Spelman Alum with Staying Power

Rolonda Watts brings experience and style to every role. She’s a graduate of Spelman College, where she led the campus newspaper and graduated magna cum laude.

Watts stars in Bounce TV’s Mind Your Business. The comedy follows the Williams family as they run a party business in Chicago. The show’s second season premieres June 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

Watts plays a lead role alongside Columbus Short and Drew Sidora. In Season 2, the family faces twists, secrets, and hilarious drama.

The show became Bounce TV’s biggest premiere ever. Over 2 million households tuned in during its debut weekend.

Watts was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Her mother was a dean at Wake Forest. Her father chaired the Fine Arts Department at Winston-Salem State.

She’s more than an actress. Watts is an Emmy-winning journalist, voice actor, and author. She continues to shine while lifting others with her.

HBCU Talent Rising

Jaden Miller and Rolonda Watts show the range of HBCU talent. One is just beginning. The other is a veteran. But both are proud of their roots and committed to telling powerful stories.

As television evolves, HBCU grads are taking the spotlight. They are proving that great storytelling starts in the halls of historically Black colleges and universities.

Want more stories like this? Stay tuned—HBCU excellence is just getting started.