HBCU Football Revisited: 2000 Celebration Bowl Champion

The Celebration Bowl didn’t officially kick off until 2015, but the rivalry between the MEAC and SWAC runs deep in modern HBCU football history. This article is the first in a series that will explore a compelling hypothetical: what if the champions of the MEAC and SWAC had played each other every year from 2000 through 2014, just as they do now in Atlanta each December? We begin with the year 2000—immediately following the end of the Heritage Bowl, the last official postseason meeting between the two conferences, which ceased after the 1999 season.

In 2000, the MEAC was won by Florida A&M University. Under head coach Billy Joe, the Rattlers finished with a 9–3 overall record and a 7–1 conference mark. Their season included a dramatic 31–28 win over rival Bethune-Cookman to secure the MEAC title. FAMU’s potent offense helped them earn an NCAA Division I-AA playoff berth, although they were shut out by Western Kentucky in the opening round. Quarterback Quinn Gray was a seasoned vet who put up impressive stats for most of the season.

Grambling State, meanwhile, emerged as the SWAC champion in Doug Williams’ third season at the helm. The Tigers went 10–2 overall and 6–1 in conference play, capped by a 14–6 win over Alabama A&M in the SWAC Championship Game. That victory earned Grambling State the HBCU national championship recognition from several outlets.

Randy Hymes was Grambling State’s quarterback during the 2000 season.

What makes the hypothetical Celebration Bowl for 2000 even more intriguing is that Grambling State and Florida A&M actually played that year—in a regular season matchup. Grambling narrowly defeated FAMU 12–10, a gritty win that gives us a rare data point in this fictional series.

Considering Grambling’s win in the head-to-head matchup, stronger record, and status as the consensus HBCU national champion, the edge goes to the Tigers in this alternate universe.

Hypothetical 2000 Celebration Bowl Winner: Grambling State

As we continue this series, we’ll revisit each season from 2001 to 2014 to project who might have lifted the Celebration Bowl trophy had the game existed. Each matchup reveals something unique about HBCU football history—and the championship-caliber teams that helped shape it.

Stay tuned as we dive into the 2001 season next, where another powerhouse Grambling team faces FAMU once again for HBCU bragging rights.