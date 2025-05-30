The Approaching Storm Marching Band announces new director

DOVER, Del. – Delaware State University has officially welcomed Eugene J. Diggs II as its new Director of Bands. Known for his innovative approach and dedication to excellence, Diggs will lead The Approaching Storm Marching Band, one of the most dynamic HBCU band programs in the country.

A native of Washington, D.C., Diggs is a graduate of Crossland High School and Morgan State University. At Morgan State, he served as a four-year drum major and led the Eta Gamma chapter of Kappa Kappa Psi. These early experiences laid the groundwork for his career in music education.

Career in Music

Diggs began his career in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he founded the district’s only middle school marching band. Later, he revitalized the Hopewell High School band, growing it from 16 to 140 students. His leadership earned multiple Grand Champion titles and national recognition.

After returning to Morgan State, Diggs worked alongside legendary HBCU band directors Dr. Melvin Miles and Dr. Jorim Reid. Together, they helped prepare the Bears for their first-ever appearance at the prestigious Honda Battle of the Bands.

At Lincoln University of Missouri, Diggs served as Director of Bands, where he tripled the size of the Marching Musical Storm. He also introduced innovative curriculum development that strengthened the program’s educational foundation. His achievements at Lincoln earned him respect throughout the HBCU music education community.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Diggs holds a Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Gardner-Webb University. He is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Music Education at Boston University, with a focus on research examining equity in music education between Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and predominantly White Institutions (PWIs).

Now, at Delaware State, Diggs brings his extensive experience and forward-thinking approach to The Approaching Storm. He is committed to upholding the band’s legacy of excellence while also fostering a culture of discipline and musical innovation.

Delaware State University’s appointment of Diggs marks a new chapter for The Approaching Storm Marching Band. With his leadership, the program is poised for growth and continued success.