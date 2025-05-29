Shedeur Sanders making the most of his NFL reps so far

Rookie quarterback and former HBCU star Shedeur Sanders is already making waves at Cleveland Browns OTAs, proving he belongs among NFL talent. During the May 28 session, Sanders completed 7 of 9 passes, throwing for 3 touchdowns with zero interceptions. His performance was one of the most efficient of the day and showcased why he’s gaining attention.

Sanders, a former standout quarterback at Jackson State University, rose to national prominence during his time under head coach Deion Sanders at the HBCU powerhouse. His transition from dominating the SWAC to adjusting to NFL speed has been closely watched — and so far, he’s delivering.

According to ESPN Cleveland’s Aaron Goldhammer, Shedeur Sanders was ranked the second-best quarterback at OTAs behind veteran Joe Flacco. Goldhammer said he spoke to 20 sources present at the workout, and consensus feedback placed Sanders ahead of fellow quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett.

Browns practice is in the books. Here’s how all 4 QBs stacked up with their throwing reps in team drills ??? pic.twitter.com/NsIZmjQSy3 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 28, 2025

ESPN Cleveland analyst Tony Grossi also noted Sanders’ progress, highlighting how the coaching staff has been working closely with the rookie.

Grossi said, “The quarterback coach spends a lot of time with Shedeur Sanders. They’re coaching him up, and maybe that’s why he looks better with the veterans than he did at rookie minicamp. He’s very coachable, and they’re doing their job even though he’s not getting as many reps.”

Sanders appears to be embracing the learning process and enjoying his early NFL experience. In a recent social media video, he said the quarterback room has been a great environment.

“Every day is fun going in there. Everything is real good. I’m happy. There are a bunch of different personalities in the quarterback room. I’m just getting to talk to quarterbacks who took NFL snaps and played in the league. You live in the experience through them and ask whatever questions come to mind.”

While he may not be the starter yet, Shedeur Sanders is already showing signs of potential. If he continues to develop at this pace, the Cleveland Browns may have found a future star under center.