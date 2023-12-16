Florida A&M University wins Celebration Bowl 2023

Florida A&M University (FAMU) has defeated Howard University 30-26 to be crowned the 2023 Celebration Bowl Champions.
Jeremy Moussa threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns to rally FAMU past Howard to win their first Celebration Bowl. Kelvin Dean caught two of those touchdowns for 87 receiving yards. Terrell Jennings also added a touchdown with 68 yards rushing.
Despite a slow start, FAMU stepped up in the second half to contain Howard on both sides of the ball. The momentum shifted towards Howard early as Ian Wheeler opened the game with a 55-yard kickoff return. The Bison offense drove the ball down the field and scored on their drive with an eight yard touchdown run by Jarett Hunter. After a FAMU fumble, Howard jumped to 14-0 lead after a three yard touchdown run by Kasey Hawthorne.
Early into the second quarter, FAMU finally puts points on the board with a three yard touchdown run by Terrell Jennings to bring the score to 14-7.
Both teams struggled at the end of the half as Moussa was sacked in the endzone for a safety. The offenses slowed down as both teams traded interceptions before Cameron Gilis kicked a 41-yard field goal to bring the score to 16-10.
After two long drives by both teams in the third quarter, FAMU took a 17-16 lead in the fourth quarter as Moussa tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Kelvin Dean. The next possession, Moussa threw another touchdown to Dean for 53 yards to bring the Rattlers in front 24-16.’
Just when the game was going in favor of FAMU, Christian Hinton intercepted Moussa for a 27-yard pick six to bring Howard back on top 26-24.
On the next drive, FAMU responded with a four play drive capped off with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Moussa to Sheread to take a 30-24 lead. FAMU sealed the victory by intercepting Howard on their last two possessions.
Florida A&M has won their first Celebration Bowl after winning their first SWAC title in their third year in the conference. This is the first time the SWAC has won the Celebration Bowl since Grambling State defeated North Carolina Central in 2016.