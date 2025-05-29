HBCU football D2 showcase moved to ESPNU

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two traditional HBCU football powers are set to collide under the lights in Montgomery as Tuskegee University and Winston-Salem State University meet in the 2025 Red Tails Classic.

Scheduled for Sunday, August 31, 2025, at the historic Cramton Bowl, the game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET and air live on ESPNU. The matchup marks the first time these HBCU stalwarts have faced each other in five years and their first meeting in the Red Tails Classic.

This will be Tuskegee’s fifth straight appearance in the event, solidifying its role as the game’s anchor. Head coach Aaron James enters the season with a strong cast of returners, aiming to build on the momentum from a promising 2024 campaign.

For Winston-Salem State, this marks the program’s debut in the Red Tails Classic. The Rams, 12-time champions of the CIAA, are coming off a 7-3 overall record and 5-2 conference finish in 2024. They become the second CIAA program to compete in the Red Tails Classic, following in the footsteps of Virginia State.

Both teams boast deep traditions at the NCAA Division II level and have clashed before in postseason action—meeting in back-to-back Pioneer Bowls in 1999 and 2000. Their renewed rivalry promises to bring added intrigue to the season opener.

The Red Tails Classic is more than just football—it honors the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, the pioneering group of African American pilots who served in World War II. The game shines a national spotlight on HBCU culture, tradition, and excellence through football, bands, and community events.

With pride, history, and bragging rights on the line, the 2025 Red Tails Classic is shaping up to be a can’t-miss HBCU showcase.