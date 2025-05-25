Harlem Globetrotters celebrating nearly 100 years of basketball

The legendary Harlem Globetrotters™ are officially counting down to their 100th anniversary with the unveiling of a striking new Centennial logo, symbolizing their rich legacy of sports, entertainment, and cultural impact.

Designed by the award-winning Matt Lehman Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, the new logo was crafted to reflect the Globetrotters’ historic roots while projecting a bold, unified vision for the future. The design will serve as the creative cornerstone of the Globetrotters’ Centennial celebration, set for 2026.

“We wanted to find the balance of past, present, and future in a fresh new look that was both unique and exciting, whilst paying homage to the many men and women players that have honored us as Globetrotters,” said Keith Dawkins, President of the Harlem Globetrotters and Herschend Entertainment Studios. “This mark will connect all of the consumer touchpoints centered around our 100-year anniversary plans.”

A Logo Rooted in History

The new Centennial logo features key elements that pay tribute to the Globetrotters’ legacy:

Red, white, and blue color scheme , echoing the team’s signature basketball and uniforms.

, echoing the team’s signature basketball and uniforms. Five stars representing the original five Globetrotters: Walter “Toots” Wright, Byron “Fat” Long, Willis “Kid” Oliver, Andy Washington, and Al “Runt” Pullins.

representing the original five Globetrotters: Walter “Toots” Wright, Byron “Fat” Long, Willis “Kid” Oliver, Andy Washington, and Al “Runt” Pullins. Years “1926” and “2026” prominently displayed to signify the founding and the upcoming anniversary.

prominently displayed to signify the founding and the upcoming anniversary. A 3D-style block font , inspired by lettering used in vintage game programs, a beloved collectible among Globetrotter fans.

, inspired by lettering used in vintage game programs, a beloved collectible among Globetrotter fans. The iconic red, white, and blue ball featured at the center, symbolizing the enduring connection between past, present, and future.

We are thrilled to share that “Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward” has received 10 Telly Awards including a Gold Award in the Education & Training category. ? pic.twitter.com/C7gd10eh6v — Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) May 22, 2025

Globetrotters’ Roster Includes Standouts from HBCUs

As the team celebrates its 100th year, the Harlem Globetrotters continue to honor and elevate talent from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)—a tradition woven into the franchise’s long-standing mission.

Several current Globetrotters hail from HBCU programs:

Prince Moss , a standout from Grambling State University

, a standout from Angelo Sharpless , who starred at Elizabeth City State University

, who starred at Crash McClure, formerly of Albany State University

In addition to today’s players, HBCUs have played a role in shaping some of the franchise’s most beloved legends. Among them was the iconic Fred “Curly” Neal, a former All-CIAA player at Johnson C. Smith University, who enjoyed a long and celebrated career with the Globetrotters, dazzling fans with his unmatched ball-handling skills and warm charisma.

What’s Next for the 100-Year Celebration?

The Harlem Globetrotters plan to roll out a full slate of commemorative activities leading into 2026. These include:

Strategic partnerships and brand collaborations

Limited-edition Centennial memorabilia

Exclusive media content and storytelling

Special live events and community engagement programs

Fans worldwide can expect announcements in the coming weeks as the team builds excitement for its once-in-a-century milestone.