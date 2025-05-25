FAMU alum running for Governor in Georgia

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has officially entered the 2026 Georgia gubernatorial race, bringing her extensive leadership experience and a renewed focus on unity to the forefront of state politics. A proud alumna of Florida A&M University (FAMU), Bottoms aims to become Georgia’s first Black female governor, following in the footsteps of fellow HBCU graduate Stacey Abrams, who previously ran for the position in 2018 and 2022.

Bottoms, 55, highlighted her “battle-tested executive leadership” from her tenure as Atlanta’s mayor, during which she managed significant public safety issues and supported police and firefighter pay raises. She also served as a senior advisor in the Biden administration, focusing on public engagement and voter protection. Her campaign emphasizes expanding Medicaid, supporting small businesses, and workforce training as key priorities for Georgia’s future.

In contrast, Stacey Abrams, a Spelman College alumna, made history as the first Black woman to be a major-party gubernatorial nominee in the U.S. Despite her groundbreaking campaigns, Abrams faced defeats in both the 2018 and 2022 elections against Republican Brian Kemp. Her efforts, however, significantly increased voter turnout and brought national attention to voter suppression issues in Georgia.

Bottoms’ entry into the race underscores the continued influence of HBCU graduates in shaping Georgia’s political landscape. FAMU alumni has a strong HBCU community in the Atlanta Metro area which could be a galvanizing cornerstone for her campaign. Her candidacy not only represents a potential historic milestone but also reflects a commitment to addressing systemic issues affecting all Georgians, regardless of race or political affiliation.