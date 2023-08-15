Bonzi Wells leaves HBCU job for Georgia Tech spot

By

The Bonzi Wells era has come to an end at LeMoyne-Owen College.



After two seasons and a 34-22 record, Wells has accepted a new role as an assistant coach at Georgia Tech.” I am extremely grateful for LeMoyne-Owen College and my athletics director William Anderson, he gave me such a great opportunity”, said Wells.



During his time at LeMoyne-Owen, Bonzi Wells went 23-16 in SIAC play and coached two players who were selected to all-conference teams. Former Magicians standout Jaquan Lawrence was selected to the inaugural HBCU All-Star game and was named SIAC Defensive Player of the Year under Wells. “I learned a lot from coach, it was a great experience getting to play under someone who played the game and had success at the highest level,” said Lawrence.





At Georgia Tech, Wells will be joining the staff of former Portland Trailblazers teammate Damon Stoudamire. Stoudamire played point guard for the Trailblazers, Memphis Grizzles, and the Toronto Raptors. In Toronto he was named NBA Rookie of the Year for the 1995-96 season. In March of 2023 Georgia Tech named Stoudamire their head coach. Prior to taking over at Tech, he served as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics.



“The Magician family is extremely grateful for Coach Wells leadership, and the success that he had with our men’s basketball program the past two seasons”, said athletics director William Anderson. “We wish Coach Wells the best in his future coaching endeavors.”



The Wells-led Magicians finished the 2022-2023 season with 18-11 record and lost in the second round of the SIAC tournament.

