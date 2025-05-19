HBCU strength coach expected to join Lincoln Riley at USC

USC football continues to reshape its strength and conditioning staff, adding another experienced coach with deep HBCU and FBS ties.

According to a report from FootballScoop.com, USC has hired Kerry Thompson, most recently the Assistant Athletic Director for Performance Enhancement at Alabama State University, to serve as an assistant strength coach under newly hired director Trumain Carroll. Thompson brings a wealth of experience from both HBCU and Division I programs, making him a strategic addition to Lincoln Riley’s staff in Los Angeles.

A Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Thompson has held leadership roles at several institutions, including Grambling State, Clark Atlanta, Allen University, UAB, and Alabama. At Alabama State, he oversaw the performance programs for all sports and played a key role in enhancing athletic development. Prior to that, he directed performance for 10 sports at Clark Atlanta and managed strength programs for 13 varsity teams during his tenure at Grambling, where he also contributed to facility upgrades.

Thompson was Allen University’s first-ever director of sports performance, implementing training for all 10 athletic programs. His early collegiate experience includes work with the University of Alabama, UAB, and Samford University, contributing to UAB’s notable 8–4 comeback season following the program’s reinstatement.

Beyond collegiate athletics, Thompson has trained athletes across high school, college, and professional levels in the private sector since 2013. He holds a master’s degree in kinesiology and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. at Liberty University. A Birmingham, Alabama native, Thompson is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and a respected member of the National Strength and Conditioning Association, having served on its South Carolina State Advisory Board.

His move from Alabama State, one of the most respected HBCUs in the country, to the USC Trojans marks another high-profile step in a career built on excellence in athletic performance and development.