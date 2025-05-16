North Carolina A&T sweeps conference track championship

GREENSBORO, NC — North Carolina A&T captured the 2025 Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship in dominant fashion, scoring 177 points to claim their first outdoor league title since winning the MEAC in 2021. The event was hosted at A&T’s Marcus T. Johnson Track, where the Aggies overcame early concerns and surged past Monmouth (141 points) and William & Mary (115 points) to take the crown.

The championship performance completed a sweep of the 2025 CAA indoor and outdoor titles for the Aggie men and marked the program’s seventh outdoor conference championship overall. Despite scoring no points in the 110-meter hurdles—an event A&T had dominated in recent years—the team rebounded strongly with standout performances across the board.

A\&T won six events on Thursday, including the 400m, 800m, 400m hurdles, shot put, triple jump, and the 4x400m relay. In the 400m, the Aggies swept the top four spots, led by sophomore Xzaviah Taylor’s personal-best 46.01. Taylor also captured the 400m hurdles title in 51.07, finishing just ahead of his twin brother Isaiah Taylor.

The field events were just as crucial. Senior Brayden Hodgest led a 1-2-3 sweep in the shot put with a winning throw of 57’9.5”. He also placed third in the discus behind Carlos Alexander and Alex Henry, who finished second and fourth, respectively.

Junior Dyimond Walker and Dawson Grogan went 1-2 in the 800m with both recording personal bests. North Carolina A&T then closed the meet by winning the 4x400m relay in 3:07.49, capping off a statement performance on their home track.

With dominant depth in the sprints and throws, North Carolina A&T’s championship run affirmed its status as a CAA powerhouse on the rise.