R&B icon stuns at son’s HBCU graduation

Grammy-winning singer Toni Braxton is beaming with pride as she celebrates a family milestone: her youngest son, Diezel Braxton, has officially graduated from Howard University, one of the most renowned HBCU institutions in the nation.

The proud mom took to her Facebook page to share her joy, writing, “I got the best Mother’s Day gift! My son is officially a HOWARD UNIVERSITY GRADUATE!! I’m so proud of you Diezel and can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’ll accomplish! YOU DID THAT! ? #ProudBoyMom”

The celebration wasn’t just about the diploma—Toni Braxton also made headlines for her stunning outfit at the graduation ceremony. The R&B legend turned heads in a sleek, form-fitting black ensemble that showcased her signature elegance and timeless beauty, sparking admiration and debate across social media.

Howard University, a leading HBCU in Washington, D.C., has long been a cultural and academic cornerstone of the Black community. This moment was particularly meaningful for Braxton as she began her journey in the world of HBCUs. The Maryland native attended Bowie State University, another historic HBCU, where she studied to become a teacher. However, fate had other plans. She was discovered by producer William E. Pettaway Jr., who overheard her singing while pumping gas—an encounter that changed her life forever.

Braxton went on to become one of the most iconic voices in R&B. With hit songs like “Un-Break My Heart,” “Breathe Again,” and “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” she carved out a legendary music career marked by multiple Grammy Awards, chart-topping albums, and millions of fans around the globe. Her sultry voice and emotional ballads defined an era, and she remains influential in the music industry.

The Braxtons at Howard Graduation

Today, Toni Braxton continues to make music and inspire audiences with her powerful voice and resilience. Braxton has ventured into entrepreneurship with her body care brand, Nude Sugar, catering to women of color. She’s also been vocal about her journey with lupus, using her platform to raise awareness and advocate for others with chronic illness.

As she celebrates Diezel’s HBCU graduation, Toni Braxton’s story comes full circle—from HBCU student to music icon to proud mother of a Howard University graduate.